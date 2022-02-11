Bel-Air Streaming: When And Where You'll Be Able To Watch The New TV Show

It has been a long time coming, but Bel-Air, the reboot of Will Smith’s landmark ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is finally arriving and ready to tell the story of a Philadelphia fish out of water trying to make his place in the prestigious and exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood. And even though this new version is much different than the original, the heart of the series is still there. But don’t take my word for it, you can see for yourself by watching Bel-Air streaming.

Below is a quick rundown of the streaming situation for Bel-Air as well as where you can check out the original series on which it is based, as well as some of CinemaBlend’s coverage of the highly anticipated Fresh Prince remake.

How To Watch Bel-Air Streaming

Starting Sunday, February 13, anyone with an active Peacock Premium subscription will be able to watch Bel-Air streaming without any trouble (don’t worry about any guys up to no good). What’s even better is that you will be able to check out the first three one-hour episodes the day the series makes its debut and all subsequent episodes will be released weekly on the popular streaming service.

You can watch Bel-Air while you wait for Super Bowl LVI, which is also streaming on Peacock, or wait until after the big game and end the night in style. Either way, check out the link below to take a glance at the trailer or add the show to your watchlist so it appears on your homepage upon its debut.

Stream Bel-Air on Peacock.

How To Watch Will Smith’s The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Streaming

In an ideal world, you would be able to watch Bel-Air and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on the same streaming service. But even though both shows call different platforms home, checking out the original series online isn’t all that difficult. If you have an HBO Max subscription, you can watch all 148 episodes of the groundbreaking comedy series that turned Will Smith into a household name. This will will give you access to everything the show has to offer including all those great Carlton Banks episodes.

Stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max.

And if you want to watch 2020’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special streaming, don’t worry because you’ve got you more than covered below.

Stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion on HBO Max.

Check Out CinemaBlend’s Bel-Air Coverage

If you want to read more about Bel-Air before it makes its streaming debut over on Peacock, take a look at some of the stories CinemaBlend has written about the series in the lead-up to its release. In the past, we have gone into detail about the darker take on the Fresh Prince origin story, how the show’s producers handled the audition process to find Will Smith’s replacement, as well as some information about the 2019 short film that gave birth to the new drama series. Expect to see even more great content on Bel-Air following the show’s debut.

