The Other Bennet Sister Isn't The Only Brit Lit Show Worth Watching, And A New Deal Makes That Easier
All the great classics in one place
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One of the biggest hits on the BBC right now is The Other Bennet Sister, starring Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet, the middle sister in the classic novel Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. The show will arrive in America on BritBox in May, but if you’re in the UK and have a BBC iPlayer, the first five episodes of the series are available now for free. If you’re traveling outside the UK, you can still tune in with our preferred VPN, allowing you to access your iPlayer from anywhere in the world.
It’s not the only great Brit Lit show worth watching, either, including Sherlock.
- Watch Great Brit Shows free on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)
- Watch BBC iPlayer abroad with our fave VPN (try risk-free)
How To Watch All The Great Brit Lit Shows On The BBC
In the UK, with the BBC iPlayer, you get access to a treasure trove of wonderful shows based on classic literature. While there are options abroad for some of these shows, the BBC iPlayer remains the best choice to get all of what you’ll want in one place. So whether you're on holiday, traveling for work, or out of the country for any other reason, using a VPN, such as NordVPN, is your key to that trove, especially if you love Jane Austen. Right now, you can get NordVPN for 74% off and get a free Amazon Gift Card.Article continues below
Great Brit Lit Shows On BBC
Here are just some of the shows Brit Lit and British historical dramas that are available:
- Sherlock (2010), starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman
- Pride And Prejudice (1995), starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle
- Emma (2009), starring Emma Woodhouse, Jonny Lee Miller, and Micheal Gambon
- Sense and Sensibility (2008)
- Wuthering Heights (2009), starring Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley
- Mansfield Park (1983)
- Bleak House (2005)
- Jane Eyre (2006)
- Miss Austen (2025)
- The Pickwick Papers (1985)
- Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy (1979), starring Alec Guinness
How To Watch Great BBC Shows Abroad
The easiest way to keep up to date on your favourite BBC shows while traveling in Canada, the US, or Australia (or anywhere else) is with a VPN like NordVPN. Right now, there is a great deal on Nord, but you do have to act fast, as it expires soon!
NordVPN (save 70%) – stream BBC iPlayer abroad
Not all VPNs unblock streaming services – so choose wisely. Our friends at Tom's Guide recommend NordVPN. It works with almost any streamer, so you can watch your usual shows from abroad, including your favorite BBC shows.
Of course, you get all the other great shows and movies available on the iPlayer as well! So take advantage of this amazing deal.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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