The Other Bennet Sister Isn't The Only Brit Lit Show Worth Watching, And A New Deal Makes That Easier

One of the biggest hits on the BBC right now is The Other Bennet Sister, starring Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet, the middle sister in the classic novel Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. The show will arrive in America on BritBox in May, but if you’re in the UK and have a BBC iPlayer, the first five episodes of the series are available now for free. If you’re traveling outside the UK, you can still tune in with our preferred VPN, allowing you to access your iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

It’s not the only great Brit Lit show worth watching, either, including Sherlock.

How To Watch All The Great Brit Lit Shows On The BBC

In the UK, with the BBC iPlayer, you get access to a treasure trove of wonderful shows based on classic literature. While there are options abroad for some of these shows, the BBC iPlayer remains the best choice to get all of what you’ll want in one place. So whether you're on holiday, traveling for work, or out of the country for any other reason, using a VPN, such as NordVPN, is your key to that trove, especially if you love Jane Austen. Right now, you can get NordVPN for 74% off and get a free Amazon Gift Card.

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Great Brit Lit Shows On BBC

Here are just some of the shows Brit Lit and British historical dramas that are available:

Sherlock (2010), starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

Pride And Prejudice (1995), starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle

Emma (2009), starring Emma Woodhouse, Jonny Lee Miller, and Micheal Gambon

Sense and Sensibility (2008)

Wuthering Heights (2009), starring Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley

Mansfield Park (1983)

Bleak House (2005)

Jane Eyre (2006)

Miss Austen (2025)

The Pickwick Papers (1985)

Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy (1979), starring Alec Guinness

How To Watch Great BBC Shows Abroad

The easiest way to keep up to date on your favourite BBC shows while traveling in Canada, the US, or Australia (or anywhere else) is with a VPN like NordVPN. Right now, there is a great deal on Nord, but you do have to act fast, as it expires soon!

NordVPN (save 70%) – stream BBC iPlayer abroad Not all VPNs unblock streaming services – so choose wisely. Our friends at Tom's Guide recommend NordVPN. It works with almost any streamer, so you can watch your usual shows from abroad, including your favorite BBC shows.

Of course, you get all the other great shows and movies available on the iPlayer as well! So take advantage of this amazing deal.