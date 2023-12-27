I'm Obsessed With This Mom Asking Why 'I Am Done With Taylor Swift' Was Trending So She Could Keep Up With Her Swiftie Daughter
It's honestly a fair question.
Listen, the Swifties have their own vocabulary, and sometimes it can be hard to understand all of it. From screaming “Taylor you’ll be fine” and “one, two, three let’s go bitch!” at the Eras Tour, to constantly tweeting about how distraught they are because they lost their favorite surprise songs, there’s a lot to learn. So, when a mother of a Taylor Swift fan asked the internet why “I am done with Taylor Swift" was trending, I couldn’t help but smile over this parent simply trying to understand the fandom her daughter is a part of.
Following one of Taylor Swift’s massive shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Swifties took to X to air their grievances about missing out on a seriously epic surprise song combo. This caused “I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT” to trend on social media. So, out of confusion and motivation to connect with her daughter, Jenny Don't Know posted:
To answer her question, a very kind commenter explained why this aggressive sentence was trending, writing:
That night truly was a lethal one for surprise songs, and I think all of us were bummed when we realized we didn’t get to see a mash-up of “Is It Over Now” and “Out of the Woods” live. However, it’s also important to note that this really isn’t that serious. We Swifties are passionate and dramatic; therefore, when something big happens, we have over-the-top reactions.
Dramatic reactions like this happened when Swift played “Getaway Car” and “Maroon” in one night too. It happened again the day she officially added “Long Live” to the setlist. The announcement of the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) sent Swifties spiraling in the best way. And of course, the pop star's fans lost their minds when she sweetly called out Travis Kelce during “Karma” and the surprise songs when he attended a show in Brazil.
Overall, I think it’s so sweet that this mom is trying to learn about the Swifties to bond with her daughter. One of the most moving things about the Eras Tour has been seeing different generations of fans and new and old Swifties coming together as a big community. This tweet is another fantastic example of how this music and Taylor Swift specifically brings people together.
Hopefully, the kind Swiftie in the comments helped this mom out, so she’s ready for the next time “I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT” starts trending because it’s bound to happen. With Swift’s upcoming projects and the impending re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), there’s bound to be more dramatic moments like this, and now this mom can bond with her kid about them.
