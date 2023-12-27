I'm Obsessed With This Mom Asking Why 'I Am Done With Taylor Swift' Was Trending So She Could Keep Up With Her Swiftie Daughter

Listen, the Swifties have their own vocabulary, and sometimes it can be hard to understand all of it. From screaming “Taylor you’ll be fine” and “one, two, three let’s go bitch!” at the Eras Tour, to constantly tweeting about how distraught they are because they lost their favorite surprise songs , there’s a lot to learn. So, when a mother of a Taylor Swift fan asked the internet why “I am done with Taylor Swift" was trending, I couldn’t help but smile over this parent simply trying to understand the fandom her daughter is a part of.

Following one of Taylor Swift’s massive shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Swifties took to X to air their grievances about missing out on a seriously epic surprise song combo. This caused “I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT” to trend on social media. So, out of confusion and motivation to connect with her daughter, Jenny Don't Know posted :

Can someone explain what Taylor Swift did wrong (Why “I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT”?) so my daughters won’t think I’m a complete loser?

To answer her question, a very kind commenter explained why this aggressive sentence was trending, writing:

Basically a lot of amazing swiftie things happened tonight, one of which being she played a surprise mashup of Is It Over Now? and Out Of The Woods and everyone is upset that they weren't there to see it because she only plays the surprise songs once. (Not really mad.)

That night truly was a lethal one for surprise songs, and I think all of us were bummed when we realized we didn’t get to see a mash-up of “Is It Over Now” and “Out of the Woods” live. However, it’s also important to note that this really isn’t that serious. We Swifties are passionate and dramatic; therefore, when something big happens, we have over-the-top reactions.

Dramatic reactions like this happened when Swift played “Getaway Car” and “Maroon” in one night too. It happened again the day she officially added “Long Live” to the setlist . The announcement of the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) sent Swifties spiraling in the best way. And of course, the pop star's fans lost their minds when she sweetly called out Travis Kelce during “Karma” and the surprise songs when he attended a show in Brazil.

Overall, I think it’s so sweet that this mom is trying to learn about the Swifties to bond with her daughter. One of the most moving things about the Eras Tour has been seeing different generations of fans and new and old Swifties coming together as a big community. This tweet is another fantastic example of how this music and Taylor Swift specifically brings people together.