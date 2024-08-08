Ted Lasso's Showrunner Got Real About The Potential For Season 4 Or A Spinoff And Why It's Not His Decision To Make
Bill Lawrence shares his thoughts on the future of AFC Richmond.
It’s been over a year since Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended, and there are still a lot of questions about if the stories of AFC Richmond will continue. Whether it’s a fourth season or a new spinoff, fans want to know what’s next for all these beloved characters. Now, Bill Lawrence, the Emmy-winning series’ showrunner, executive producer and co-creator, has opened up about the potential to see more of our favorite fictional soccer team and why it’s not his decision to make.
Bill Lawrence is about to launch his third series with Apple TV+ called Bad Monkey. Ahead of its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, he was doing press for it, and he was asked about the show that kicked off his successful partnership with the streamer. Collider questioned the Scrubs creator about the popular football show, and he got real about the discourse surrounding the potential for more Ted Lasso:
This comment falls in line with other quotes and rumors about Ted Lasso’s future. The consensus seems to be that the Ted Lasso cast and crew are down to do more as long as Jason Sudeikis and the team are behind it.
Over the last year, Hannah Waddingham said she wouldn’t rule out playing Rebecca again. Meanwhile, Juno Temple said she’d reprise her role as Keeley easily as long as the team all got back together for it. Heck, even Jason Sudeikis has said there’s potential for more.
So, the door is not closed, but according to Lawrence, the only person who can fully open it again is the actor behind the titular mustachioed coach, as he told ScreenRant:
He makes a very valid point. Ted Lasso is Jason Sudeikis’ show that he created with Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. That’s enough to validate him being the final decision-maker. However, there’s added complexity when you consider that the show shoots in the UK, and the SNL alum has kids who live in the United States. It’s a “major life decision” as Lawrence put it, and it makes sense that he blatantly said that the future of the show lies in Sudeikis’ hands.
So, sadly, we still don’t know if we’ll ever get more Ted Lasso, and like Bill Lawrence, we’ll be waiting “with bated breath.”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Luckily, however, there are plenty of other shows from Bill Lawrence and co. to fill this time. His newest series Bad Monkey premieres on August 14, the second season of Shrinking will start airing on October 16, and all three seasons of Ted Lasso can be easily watched, and all you need to stream all three is an Apple TV+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.