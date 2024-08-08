Ted Lasso's Showrunner Got Real About The Potential For Season 4 Or A Spinoff And Why It's Not His Decision To Make

It’s been over a year since Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended , and there are still a lot of questions about if the stories of AFC Richmond will continue . Whether it’s a fourth season or a new spinoff, fans want to know what’s next for all these beloved characters. Now, Bill Lawrence, the Emmy-winning series’ showrunner, executive producer and co-creator, has opened up about the potential to see more of our favorite fictional soccer team and why it’s not his decision to make.

Bill Lawrence is about to launch his third series with Apple TV+ called Bad Monkey. Ahead of its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , he was doing press for it, and he was asked about the show that kicked off his successful partnership with the streamer. Collider questioned the Scrubs creator about the popular football show, and he got real about the discourse surrounding the potential for more Ted Lasso:

Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience. As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it.

This comment falls in line with other quotes and rumors about Ted Lasso’s future . The consensus seems to be that the Ted Lasso cast and crew are down to do more as long as Jason Sudeikis and the team are behind it.

Over the last year, Hannah Waddingham said she wouldn’t rule out playing Rebecca again. Meanwhile, Juno Temple said she’d reprise her role as Keeley easily as long as the team all got back together for it. Heck, even Jason Sudeikis has said there’s potential for more.

So, the door is not closed, but according to Lawrence, the only person who can fully open it again is the actor behind the titular mustachioed coach, as he told ScreenRant :

[Laughs] My policy on the Ted Lasso things, I always answer now as a fan—you know, I love the show so much, I think Jason [Sudeikis] and the gang are so talented at doing it, I’d kill to watch it again. But we never answer, even if we’ve heard stuff, every actor, every actress, every writer, every producer, we all know that this is such a big, major life decision for Jason that you will never hear from anybody until you hear from him. I’m only allowed to say things, like, about Scrubs reboots, in which case I go, ‘Yeah, maybe in like six months or so, we’ll figure it out.’ But Ted Lasso, man, I wait with bated breath to see whatever Jason feels like doing, just like everybody else.

He makes a very valid point. Ted Lasso is Jason Sudeikis’ show that he created with Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. That’s enough to validate him being the final decision-maker. However, there’s added complexity when you consider that the show shoots in the UK, and the SNL alum has kids who live in the United States. It’s a “major life decision” as Lawrence put it, and it makes sense that he blatantly said that the future of the show lies in Sudeikis’ hands.

So, sadly, we still don’t know if we’ll ever get more Ted Lasso, and like Bill Lawrence, we’ll be waiting “with bated breath.”

