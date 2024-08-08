Ted Lasso's Showrunner Got Real About The Potential For Season 4 Or A Spinoff And Why It's Not His Decision To Make

News
By
published

Bill Lawrence shares his thoughts on the future of AFC Richmond.

Ted and Beard standing next to each other in the locker room.
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

It’s been over a year since Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended, and there are still a lot of questions about if the stories of AFC Richmond will continue. Whether it’s a fourth season or a new spinoff, fans want to know what’s next for all these beloved characters. Now, Bill Lawrence, the Emmy-winning series’ showrunner, executive producer and co-creator, has opened up about the potential to see more of our favorite fictional soccer team and why it’s not his decision to make. 

Bill Lawrence is about to launch his third series with Apple TV+ called Bad Monkey. Ahead of its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, he was doing press for it, and he was asked about the show that kicked off his successful partnership with the streamer. Collider questioned the Scrubs creator about the popular football show, and he got real about the discourse surrounding the potential for more Ted Lasso

Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience. As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it.

This comment falls in line with other quotes and rumors about Ted Lasso’s future. The consensus seems to be that the Ted Lasso cast and crew are down to do more as long as Jason Sudeikis and the team are behind it. 

Over the last year, Hannah Waddingham said she wouldn’t rule out playing Rebecca again. Meanwhile, Juno Temple said she’d reprise her role as Keeley easily as long as the team all got back together for it. Heck, even Jason Sudeikis has said there’s potential for more. 

So, the door is not closed, but according to Lawrence, the only person who can fully open it again is the actor behind the titular mustachioed coach, as he told ScreenRant:

[Laughs] My policy on the Ted Lasso things, I always answer now as a fan—you know, I love the show so much, I think Jason [Sudeikis] and the gang are so talented at doing it, I’d kill to watch it again. But we never answer, even if we’ve heard stuff, every actor, every actress, every writer, every producer, we all know that this is such a big, major life decision for Jason that you will never hear from anybody until you hear from him. I’m only allowed to say things, like, about Scrubs reboots, in which case I go, ‘Yeah, maybe in like six months or so, we’ll figure it out.’ But Ted Lasso, man, I wait with bated breath to see whatever Jason feels like doing, just like everybody else.

Need Something New To Stream On Apple TV+?

Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Michael Urie on Shrinking

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Best Apple TV+ Shows To Watch, Including Ted Lasso

He makes a very valid point. Ted Lasso is Jason Sudeikis’ show that he created with Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. That’s enough to validate him being the final decision-maker. However, there’s added complexity when you consider that the show shoots in the UK, and the SNL alum has kids who live in the United States. It’s a “major life decision” as Lawrence put it, and it makes sense that he blatantly said that the future of the show lies in Sudeikis’ hands. 

So, sadly, we still don’t know if we’ll ever get more Ted Lasso, and like Bill Lawrence, we’ll be waiting “with bated breath.” 

Luckily, however, there are plenty of other shows from Bill Lawrence and co. to fill this time. His newest series Bad Monkey premieres on August 14, the second season of Shrinking will start airing on October 16, and all three seasons of Ted Lasso can be easily watched, and all you need to stream all three is an Apple TV+ subscription

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.