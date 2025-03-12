Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Two People In Hollywood She Admires. One Was Tim Burton, But The Other Was A Big Surprise To Me

Maybe you should meet your heroes.

Jenna Ortega is set to have a major 2025, with the releases of Death of a Unicorn and Wednesday Season 2. As Ortega gears up for the busy year, she revealed who she looks up to within the Hollywood landscape. Unsurprisingly, the star of the hit Addams Family spinoff (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) named series director Tim Burton as one of those people. As for the other, I didn't see this name coming, but I totally understand Ortega's admiration.

While at the premiere of Death of a Unicorn at SXSW, the Scream actress teased her show ahead of its release on the 2025 Netflix schedule. During the conversation with IndieWire, she revealed that Tim Burton and Lady Gaga (who's part of Wednesday Season 2) have been great sources of inspiration. The actress couldn't say enough kind words about Gaga and explained just why she was such a pleasure to work with:

It’s the best. She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much. Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.

Considering that Jenna Ortega has collaborated with Tim Burton closely on multiple projects, it makes sense that he would be someone she admires. But Lady Gaga is a bit of surprise -- and a pleasant one at that. When it was announced that Gaga was joining the Wednesday cast for its sophomore season, the internet went wild. But there was still a question of how she'd work with Ortega. By the sounds of it, the two got along swimmingly, and I love that Ortega views her as a role model.

What makes me particularly envious is that the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice actor has already had the privilege of working with so many major Hollywood stars. Among them are Winona Ryder, Neve Campbell, Michael Keaton and Martin Freeman. Not only that, but Steve Buscemi even joined the cast of the Addams offshoot this year. She's definitely been in the presence of talent.

As for plot details on Wednesday Season 2, they're scarce at the moment. I'm hoping Steve Buscemi and Lady Gaga both play substantial roles, though, and really shake things up at Nevermore Academy. Along with the top-tier cast additions, Jenna Ortega also promised some significant set expansions for the new seasons.

It's natural for people to have heroes, and I love that Jenna Ortega has been able to work with a few of hers. Here's hoping that gets the opportunity to collaborate with Tim Burton and/or Lady Gaga again sometime down the road.

