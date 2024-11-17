Joe Rogan Took A Shot At JLo, But His General Take On Celebrity Divorces And More Hits Home

For much of the past year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been generating headlines, as the status of their marriage remained unclear for some time. Clarity was provided on that point, however, when it was reported in August that Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Since then, a number of people – media pundits and general commenters alike – have weighed in. One of the latest to do so was Joe Rogan, who took a shot at JLo but also shared a take on high-profile divorces, arrests and more that hit home.

Joe Rogan spent a portion of a recent installment of his show discussing the public’s fascination with fame. Joe Rogan and guest Josh Dubin specifically spoke about how people react when a star goes through a rough time. Amid the discussion, which is on YouTube , Rogan mentioned the topic of divorce. The polarizing podcaster shared his thoughts on why he believes people enjoy reading about the dissolution of marriages before name-dropping the “On the Floor” singer:

They love it when celebrities get divorced: 'Haha, you're miserable, too.’I find it fascinating when people keep getting married and keep getting divorced. Goddamn, how many times can JLo get married before the next guy's like, 'Hey, I don't know if this is going to work out?’ … You want a diva, good luck. That requires a lot of work.

More on Jennifer Lopez (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) Jennifer Lopez Admits To ‘Intense’ Year But Shares Why She’s Looking Forward To The Holidays

What the media personality alluded to in the quotes above was the fact that JLo has been married multiple times. Before tying the knot with Ben Affleck in 2022, the multi-hyphenate was also married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony at certain points over the years. While the Fear Factor alum’s views have drawn mixed responses over the years, one could argue that he does make a fair point here. There is indeed a considerable amount of interest whenever a celebrity is in the midst of a divorce. To that point, Jennifer Lopez has fended off trolls , who’ve been criticizing her in the aftermath of her decision to file for divorce.

Before making the comments about the Mother star, Joe Rogan also shared his general take on why a portion of the public apparently relishes instances in which a celebrity is facing backlash or other rough situations, and he even used P. Diddy’s arrest as an example. What Rogan suggests is that people take pleasure in seeing celebrities fall in great part because they’re incredibly envious of their lifestyles:

Well, people like it when other people’s lives suck, because it makes them not think about the suck of their own life. That’s why they like it when a celebrity falls. P. Diddy gets arrested. Because they see these people living these lives they can never imagine, like yachts, Rolls Royces and all that shit. And then they see them get taken down [and are] like, ‘Yeahhh.’ Because they were, you know, envious. And, also, it’s a part of our culture to celebrate wealth in the most disgusting and extravagant ways, you know? I mean, how many social media personalities have emerged, just all about, ‘Look at all the stuff I have? Look at all the things I have? …’ And when those people get got, people love it.

It should be noted that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck find themselves in a situation that’s vastly different from that of a star like P. Diddy. (Although, it was thought that Lopez might be roped into Diddy’s drama , given their past relationship and a legal situation from the early 2000s.) More recently, it’s been reported that Affleck and Lopez are attempting to navigate their divorce amicably. They’ve even been spotted hanging out with their kids together on multiple occasions in the aftermath of the legal filing.

Whether Joe Rogan’s exact thoughts on the reasons why the public enjoys seeing celebrity drama unfold can be debated. However, it’s fair to say that a number of people do have a strong interest in which unflattering moments play out regardless of the rationale behind it. On that note, it remains to be seen how Bennifer’s divorce will continue to play out and how society at large will continue to comment on it.