Now That John Malkovich Has Joined Bad Monkey, I Have A Specific Dream For Season 2 (Obviously, It Also Involves Vince Vaughn)

One of Apple TV+’s best shows , Bad Monkey, already had major star power because it’s led by Vince Vaughn. However, it just got more because John Malkovich is joining Season 2. We also learned a bit about who he’ll be playing in the series, too, and it’s given me a dream for the upcoming episodes that involves the show’s leading man.

John Malkovich Is Joining Bad Monkey Season 2

While the first season of Bad Monkey was a book-to-screen adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel, Season 2 will be an original story with Malkovich set to seemingly play a crime boss.

The Being John Malkovich actor will play a character named Spencer, per THR , and he’s a “leader of a big criminal organization in South Florida.”

Considering Yancy’s whole thing is solving crimes, I’d guess he will not get along with this Spencer. So, that means when Bad Monkey returns and we can watch new episodes with an Apple TV+ subscription , we’ll hopefully get to see some sort of silly standoff between Vaughn and Malkovich.

I Hope His Character Ends Up In A Hilarious Standoff With Vince Vaughn’s Yancy

Season 1 of Bad Monkey gave us some incredible action and some wild sequences – like the moment when Zach Braff’s character got covered in blood while sawing off Rob Delaney’s character’s arm. The show has a knack for balancing dark situations with comedy , and I have a feeling we’re going to get instances like that between Vaughn and Malkovich’s characters (or at least I’m hoping that’s the case).

While I am hopeful these two will go head-to-head frequently, my primary dream is that they have some sort of huge and really funny standoff at the end.

Just take a look back at Vaughn’s best work and Malkovich’s best movies , and you’ll understand what I mean. They are both such gifted comedic actors who, for lack of a better term, know how to commit to the bit. Therefore, seeing them go head-to-head in this wacky Florida-set comedic mystery sounds like a great climax for this new season.

Vaughn and Malkovich actually both starred in the 2020 movie Arkansas together, which is also a quirky crime thriller. On top of that, thinking about movies like Malkovich’s Being John Malkovich and even the action comedy Red have me very excited to see him and his comedic skills go up against Vaughn.

So, here’s hoping that we get some sort of epic and hilarious standoff between these two, because I’m pretty positive it’d be incredible.

Personally, I think it’s certainly possible for this to happen. However, at the moment, we really don’t know much about Bad Monkey Season 2. So far, we know the upcoming Apple TV+ series is moving production from Florida to LA , and we know that it will be executive-produced by Vaughn, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Liza Katzer and Adam Sztykiel.

We currently don’t know when the show will come out or who else will join/return to the cast at this point. However, we do know Vaughn and Malkovich will be there, and I know I cannot wait to see how their characters interact whenever Bad Monkey Season 2 hits our screens.