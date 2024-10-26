Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Weighs In On Diddy’s Legal Struggles As The Rapper Awaits Trial For Alleged Sex Trafficking And More

Sean Combs a.k.a. P. Diddy is currently facing various lawsuits as well as a number of charges for alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and more. Back in September, Combs was arrested in New York and, since then, he’s been incarcerated in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and is awaiting trial. A number of people – including some celebrities – have weighed in on Diddy’s legal woes during this time. Now, an attorney, who represented Johnny Depp a few years ago, is sharing thoughts.

Benjamin Chew recently appeared on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he participated in a panel discussion on P. Diddy’s ongoing legal situation. When the eponymous host asked Chew for his take, Chew acknowledged the raids on Diddy’s homes as well as the 2016 security video that showed the rapper assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a hotel. As for how the video, in particular, could impact the case, Chew said the following:

You referred to the Cassie video. I think that is also devastating. I think that's going to force him to testify, and I think he's going to have to do an awful lot better than he did in that apology video if he's going to convince one or two jurors to hang that jury. I don't like his chances.

Several years ago, Benjamin Chew helped represent Johnny Depp amid his (televised) defamation trial with former wife Amber Heard. The lawyer’s efforts – along with those of his colleague’s – were ultimately successful, as the verdict involved Heard being found guilty in three cases of defamation against the Pirates of the Caribbean star. While appearing on Piers Morgan’s talk show (as shared on YouTube ), Chew went on to share more thoughts on the aforementioned video involving Cassie and how it could play into the legal proceedings to come:

Video is so damaging at any trial, whether it's criminal or civil, because it's hard to explain away. If there isn’t video or if there isn’t audio, then there’s open to doubt, but when you’ve got the audio tape or videotape, as you know, it’s so devastating. But I think the corroborating witnesses will be helpful, too, but they’re just going to confirm what we’ve seen with our own eyes.

Cassie Ventura filed suit against Puff Daddy in November 2023 for allegedly subjecting her to rape, sex trafficking and more during their relationship, which lasted from 2007 to 2018. The suit was settled less than 24 hours later and, in May 2024, the hotel video was released and showed the Grammy winner throwing Cassie to the ground by her neck and kicking her multiple times, before dragging her and throwing an object at her. Diddy later apologized for his actions via a video posted to social media, though his statement was criticized by Cassie’s lawyer . Alex Fine, Ventura’s husband, also spoke out after the footage was released and chastised anyone who would condone domestic violence.

A 14-page indictment that became public amid P. Diddy’s arrest laid out the previously mentioned allegations against him along with bribery, arson and more. While sharing more thoughts on the Sean John founder, Benjamin Chew further emphasized the need for Diddy to testify and show legitimate remorse, especially in regard to the hotel video:

Well, I think for sure he’s got to explain that video. He absolutely has to explain it. If he chooses not to testify, that will be damning. He’s going to have to really take responsibility, not just mouth the words. When he said that he was sorry, it didn’t ring true. I’d like to see more emotion there. I think another complicated factor is the fact that he’s already done the apology video. … He has to own it and say, 'I did a horrible thing. I’ll regret it the rest of my life, but that doesn’t mean I engaged in sex trafficking. He’s got to look the jury in the eye and say that and say it convincingly.

As of right now, Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. In the meantime, it remains to be seen if anyone else – whether they be a legal professional like Benjamin Chew or not – will weigh in on the matter.