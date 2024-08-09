'Kanye Did Not Learn His Lesson': More Insight Into What Kim Kardashian May Think About Bianca Censori's Bold Fashion Choices

We all know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a tumultuous and long divorce, but even though those proceedings have been finalized for well over a year now, we still hear reports about what the American Horror Story: Delicate star thinks about the rapper’s actions and those of his new wife, Bianca Censori. Now we might have more insight into what the reality star thinks about Mrs. West’s bold fashion choices.

What Does Kim Kardashian Think About Bianca Censori’s Bold Fashion Choices, According To Reports?

Ever since shortly after their secret December 2022 wedding , Bianca Censori has become just as much of a lightning rod for controversy as Kanye West, but it’s all because of her outfits. She’s rocked nothing but body tape in a photo shoot , and even went out in a look that fans called a full-body condom , with her quirky fashions leading Kim Kardashian to supposedly have a rule about how Censori dresses around her kids .

A new report from Closer Weekly (via OK! ) may give us some more insight into what The Kardashians leading lady thinks of the former Yeezy architectural designer’s clothing choices now, with an unnamed insider telling the magazine:

She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked.

Once the duo were wed and began frequently stepping out in public, it was usually met with a lot of shock, as Censori is rarely fully covered. It’s led to a lot of rumors and conflicting reports, which either say that West is “forcing” his wife to wear these things or that she actually has “a lot of say” in her fashion choices and sees the revealing looks as “performance art.”

And, while Kardashian herself hasn’t said anything official about Censori or her clothes, we’ve heard reports that she actually hated West’s new spouse for years (even though they did hang out at one of Ye’s listening parties earlier this year), and that she was tempted to warn Censori about his “controlling” behavior, with another insider noting:

She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s OK to treat people like this.

However, that report was quickly shut down by another alleged insider, who said that Kardashian had “very much moved on,” only wished the couple the best and “is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life,” and would never call and warn Censori.

We may never know the full truth behind either Censori’s wild looks or what Kardashian thinks of them or the woman herself, though I doubt we will stop hearing rumors about her supposed opinions any time soon. Overall, however, I think most of us would say that staying out of an ex’s new relationship as much as possible (especially when it doesn’t impact your kids negatively) is the only way to go.