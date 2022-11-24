Kanye West Can’t Shake Exes As Kim Kardashian Talks Communication And Julia Fox Talks Penis Size

Kanye West’s controversies are myriad right now. Reports broke this week that staffers at Yeezy and Adidas were unhappy with his behavior after he allegedly forced people to watch porn, among other accusations. Donda University lost staffers over Nazi references and other comments Ye made that led to backlash. Now, this holiday weekend multiple exes have spoken out about him, as a new episode of The Kardashians aired and Julia Fox continued doing press. Amidst all of this, now I can’t unsee an image of West’s alleged penis size.

Kim Kardashian Says She Communicated With Kanye After Break-Up

In a bombshell bit of information, The Kardashians star said that while she and her ex-husband were publicly feuding for some time. If you don’t remember this, Ye was trolling Kim’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson for a time and that feud reached great heights. However, Kim said that the negativity and the silence was always on her ex’s part. In fact, she said even in her worst moments she reached out, revealing:

Kanye knows that I’m so protective of his stuff for the kids. Even now, when he was at the height of not speaking to me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out to him.

Kim Kardashian said on Hulu's The Kardashians that Kanye tends to get rid of stuff when he is upset. She also said she’d been on a mission to retrieve some of this stuff, which is how their daughter North West ended up with a purple jacket owned by her dad. He allegedly just sold it and Kim was the one who tracked it down.

As for the Grammys, she said she was so worried he might do something drastic with him, she reached out and asked if she could add them to the family “vault.” (Yes, the Kardashian billionaire has her own underground vault , if you are interested in those details.) Anyway, she described:

I was like, ‘I know you just won a few Grammys, I gotta add them to the vault.’ And he goes, ‘OK.’ Cause the kids want them, you know? And I want them all together. So I have them all together.

While Kim Kardashian has said she's been committed to working through their problems privately, another one of Ye’s exes is less interested in keeping intimate details private. In fact, Julia Fox recently claimed she decided to date West to “help” Kim . Now, she’ vividly talking about her ex's penis size.

Julia Fox’s NSFW Description Of Kanye’s Penis

Fox has been making the rounds recently – I mean really, Fox made a dress out of leaves that barely covered her “booty” for attention this week. She also popped up on Showtime’s Ziwe where she opened up about how she dated Kanye West because “the universe wanted it.” While Ziwe refrained from using the famous rapper’s name throughout the interview, she did ask a bold question about Ye’s penis size. Instead of answering with words, Fox chose to answer with a very vivid description.

(Image credit: Ziwe, Showtime)

Ziwe even captioned the moment “hate comes in all sizes.” A few weeks ago, Charlamagne the God claimed that Kanye once got into an argument with him about Pete Davidson’s reported penis size . Now this argument over Pete Davidson’s reported endowment is really taking on new meaning.

Kanye doesn’t go long without garnering new headlines, but now I’m interested to hear whether or not any of his other famous exes have anything to say this week. Floor’s open, ladies.