Amid Kanye West Controversies, Julia Fox Explains Why They Hooked Up And How Kim Kardashian Was Involved In Her Thinking

Uncut Gems’ Julia Fox had a short-lived romance with Kanye West earlier this year amidst the messy divorce between the "Gold Digger" singer and Kim Kardashian. Now, as West remains at the center of controversies in the wake of his inflammatory anti-Semitic comments, Fox is opening up about her relationship with the rapper. She took to social media to reflect on her thinking during that period of time and how Kardashian played a role in her thought process.

The actress, who is very active on TikTok, posted a video about the early 2022 romance and how she didn’t witness any strange behavior from West when they first got together. She also explained the ties that she'd already had to the Kardashian family before she linked up with the Grammy-winning musician. The performer revealed:

First of all, the man was being normal around me and not only that but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores. So I’ve always had a love for Kim especially and even Kourtney especially and like all of them pretty much. But no, like the big three: Khloé, Kim, Kourtney. Those are my girls. Anyway, so by the time me and him got together, it was like, he hadn’t been doing anything, you know, like out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly.’ That was like really the only thing when we met.

While that may have been a strange title for a song in the midst of a budding romance, it apparently wasn’t a deal-breaker for the starlet at that point. But things eventually took a bit of a turn when Kanye West kept texting her during one occasion. From there, the actress got an idea involving Kim Kardashian, who had likely moved on to dating comedian Pete Davidson around that the time. The social media influencer explained:

But I remember just being like, ugh, he was texting me, I wasn’t really answering. I was like I don’t really want to talk about this celebrity again. You know what I mean? If nothing ever comes of it. They’re kind of boring. They’re not what you think they’re going to be like. But he kept going and going and he was like, ‘You have bad text etiquette’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, Kanye’s yelling at me. What do I do?’ But then I had this thought. I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me.’ And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it. And I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship.

Things certainly changed over the course of their relationship, as Ye took to social media to attack Davidson for his relationship with Kim Kardashian. In addition, he made several comments on Instagram and Twitter about his ability to see his children, which Kardashian refuted, and expressed other frustrations regarding his divorce. West also attacked Kardashian’s family and continuously made private conflicts between the two public. Julia Fox claims that once the social media posts started, her relationship with West had been over though, based on her sentiments in the video, she still wanted to serve as a resource for the polarizing rapper:

The moment he started tweeting, I was out. And that’s the thing, it’s like, the media reported on our relationship ending like a week after it happened or something. So during that week, I think you guys thought that we were together, but we weren’t. I’d already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not going to stick around for this shit.’ And also, I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help. I was like, ‘I want to help him. I want to help him.’ I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should’ve done something to stop him from saying … like, what? But anyway, I was delusional. I thought I could help him.

As Internet commentators continue to examine and discuss her past relationship with Kanye West, Julia Fox certainly has expanded her social media presence in the months following their breakup, creating quite a following in the process. She's also dipped back into her fashion-roots, recently constructing a dress out of leaves. In addition, she's continuing to work as an actress and recently completed her work on the film Puppet. She's also set to star in The Trainer, a crime comedy helmed by American History X director Tony Kaye. Meanwhile, Kanye West has finally taken steps to finalize his divorce with Kim Kardashian, who has spoken out against her former beau's anti-Semitic comments and expressed support for the Jewish community. Everyone seems to have mostly moved on, but it's safe to say that they'll be forever linked.

