Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Grandma Just Shared Her Real Feelings About The Kardashians Hulu Show

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021, but we’re all still keeping up with its alums in other ways. Most notably, the reality TV family’s new series, simply called The Kardashians, started streaming via their new home on Hulu in April. For all intents and purposes, it’s the same show as before – just with higher production values perhaps. The latest person to weigh in with their own appraisal is none other than Kendall and Kylie’s grandma, Esther Jenner. And she didn’t mince her words.

The 96-year-old mother to Caitlyn Jenner and grandmother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner was candid about how Hulu’s The Kardashians isn’t exactly her cup of tea. Leave it to a grandma, though, to be a critic and a number one supporter at the same time. She said to the U.S. Sun:

I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched. But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it and I love them dearly. They’re my blood. And my four step-grandchildren [from Caitlyn’s marriage to Kardashian momager Kris Jenner] – Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Robert – feel like they’re mine too.

Truth be told, The Kardashians’ freshman season premiere drew quite a few strong reactions from viewers, too. Most were longtime fans who considered the new narratives to be “more watchable” than those on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, there were criticisms similar to Esther Jenner’s that even labeled the series flat-out “boring.” Yet, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s grandma clarified to the outlet that her disinterest in the Hulu offering is the result of coming from a different generation altogether. (She was born in the late 1920s.) Jenner shared:

I think people’s moral values have fallen compared to the way I was brought up. It’s a different world. And I don’t think the show is helping relationships.

The Jenner matriarch seems to be referring to the ever-complicated coparenting/comingling efforts going on in Season 1, to include Kimye’s divorce, Scott Disick’s alienation and Khloe and Tristan’s recoupling. How the family is dealing with their likewise complicated dynamic with the Jenner side of the table has largely been left out of the series. And it’s been revealed by Caitlyn Jenner herself that she was not asked to participate in The Kardashians at all, despite headlining for years on KUWTK. But she added at the time how “happy” she still was for her family to continue showcasing their journeys on TV.

Nevertheless, the I Am Cait star reportedly wasn’t invited to Kourtney Kardashian’s big Italian wedding to Travis Barker in May, either, which has led to some speculation that her estrangement from the Kardashian family members is still going strong all these years later. On that front, Esther Jenner only shared that she and her daughter haven’t discussed the various perceived snubs of late, but she doesn’t think Caitlyn “even cares” about it all.

Caitlyn Jenner and unaware viewers can catch up on the latest drama going down on The Kardashians with the new episodes streaming every Thursday for Hulu subscribers. But I think we can safely assume one grandma in particular is no longer tuning in…