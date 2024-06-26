Kendall Jenner Was Sheerly Perfect In Ethereal Dress And Gloves On The Runway, Then Capped Her Big Week Off With A Date With ... Bad Bunny
Mixing business and pleasure in Paris!
We know a good fashion trend when we see one, and sheer dresses aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. After Joey King incorporated florals into her mesh outfit for the premiere of A Family Affair and Emma Stone did see-through and cutouts while promoting Kinds of Kindness, Kendall Jenner showed everybody how it’s done in a sheerly perfect beige bodysuit, complete with hoop skirt. And if closing out the Vogue World: Paris show wasn’t enough, she got to cap her week off with a romantic Parisian date with none other than Bad Bunny.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer For Paris Fashion Show
The Kardashian-Jenner family’s resident model Kendall Jenner was looking très magnifique in the Vogue World fashion show on June 23, seemingly hitting all the hottest looks in fashion in an ethereal Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier number. The look comprised a naked corseted bodysuit under a wide see-through petticoat that was detailed with small crystals. Take a look for yourself:
She complemented the outfit with white gloves but no jewelry. Her dark hair fell down her back, and she sported a striking red lip. Our sister site Marie Claire reports that The Kardashians star was in France to fulfill some of her duties as FWRD’s creative director, but it looks like she got to mix a little business with pleasure.
Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Take Paris
After much speculation about a rekindled romance, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem officially back on — though of course there’s been no official announcement from the historically private reality TV star. Still, that was apparently how things looked, as the Puerto Rican rapper accompanied her, hand-in-hand, on her Paris travels, matching his outfits with hers.
In fact, Marie Claire reports that Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) also walked the runway for Vogue World, and he was with her the next night as she hosted a cocktail event at La Suite Girafe. To that event, Kendall Jenner sported a black maxi gown by Dani Michelle that featured a backless bodice and sheer mesh skirt. Bad Bunny matched her in an all-black ensemble featuring a baggy jacket and black trousers.
In another event closing out Paris Men's Fashion Week, the two color-coordinated again, both rocking gray outfits as they dined at the Italian restaurant Ferdi and then celebrated late into the night with Gigi Hadid.
We, of course, can’t be sure that the couple is back on without official confirmation, but Parisian vacations (even work-related ones) and matching outfits seem to speak volumes, especially on top of all of their previous sightings.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first got together in February 2023 but broke up 10 months later. There didn’t seem to be a lot of distance between them, though, and despite reports that the model might be trying to rekindle things with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, she and Bad Bunny celebrated New Year’s together and hung out at the Met Gala in May. More recently they were spotted together in Miami.
We’ll have to keep our eye on Kendall Jenner for more Bad Bunny sightings, and with these sheer looks she’s been pulling off, that’s not exactly a tough assignment. While Jenner’s love life is not featured on her family’s reality show, fans can see what else she’s been up to on new episodes of The Kardashians, which hit the 2024 TV schedule each Thursday and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.