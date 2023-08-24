Khloé Kardashian Just Clapped Back At Some ‘Thirsty’ Trolls, And Her Fans’ Responses Were A+

When it comes to having a strong social media presence, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are queens, and they're all too aware that with all the positive that comes from their public lifestyle, there are also plenty of Internet trolls . Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest usually let the ugly comments go without rebuttal, but every once in a while the reality TV family members can’t help but clap back. One comment on a recent post had Khloé Kardashian feeling particularly spicy, dismissing one of the haters as “thirsty,” and fans showed their approval with some A+ reactions.

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her curves in a sheer all-white number in a recent Instagram post, eliciting praise from her sisters, mom and BFF Malika Haqq. Check out the pics:

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

Kim Kardashian gave the look a well-deserved, “WOW WOW WOW!!!!” in the comments, but that’s when the trolls came out. Under Kim’s response, one person wrote, “Hey Pamper booty,” and Khloé Kardashian had no intention of turning the other cheek, if you will, as she spat back, “Hey blocked brows.” With the first shots fired in Eyebrowgate 2.0, another fan mused that brows were easier to fix than a “saggy booty,” but Khloé wasn’t done yet. She continued trolling the trolls, writing:

Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby 💋 that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.

Khloé Kardashian has been open in the past about being affected by the scrutiny she receives on social media . On an early-season episode of The Kardashians , she spoke about the anxiety she got when posting Instagram photos, saying that even if she was able to avoid reading the comments, the negativity found its way back to her. Now it seems she not only didn’t avoid the feedback, but she wasn’t afraid to give the haters a dose of their own medicine. Her fans were here for it, as they wrote:

I love this 🤣🤣🤣… I’m so proud you gave it back to her 😉 – krystal_gayle7

This is what I needed the girl needs to stop bringing negativity !!! Only positive vibes ❤️❤️ – amanda_mosherr

This might be the best clap back I’ve read. You look GORGEOUS per usual, mama! 💜💜💜 – iamtiffanywright

Devil on your shoulder > holy spirit – amanda_sloan

I like the mental image of Khloé Kardashian having an angel on one shoulder and a devilish “Khlo-money” on the other, encouraging her to choose violence. While there were, of course, a few who didn’t appreciate the reality star punching down by commenting on someone else’s appearance, most were happy to see her standing up for herself, as the responses continued:

Oh shit you ENDED her LMFAO – lilsammiofficial

😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Can someone pass me the inhaler please 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Khloé your whole lotta lotta lotta vibezzzzzz you just keep vibing past the negativity ❤️ – aamiraha22

Ooops someone call 911 there’s been a murder ☠️ that’s why I LOVE YOU 🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏 – lorru_martins