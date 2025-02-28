Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Candid Take On Weight Loss Drugs: 'When I Was Fat I Would Have Drank That S--t!'

Weight loss and body size has always been a sensitive topic for Khloé Kardashian. She’s opened up about being called the “fat sister,” for having a different body shape than Kim or Kourtney but then after she started leaning hard into her workouts, she faced criticism for her dropping pounds . When the topic of Scott Disick’s weight fluctuation came up again The Kardashians’ latest episode (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ), she didn’t hold back her opinion of weight loss medication.

Scott Disick was the subject of backlash last year after a Season 5 episode of The Kardashians showed boxes of the weight loss drug Mounjaro inside his refrigerator . On the February 27 episode “She Said Yes!” on the 2025 TV schedule , we got to see the moment that Khloé Kardashian revealed to him that he’d been outed. Disick was legitimately shocked, exclaiming:

No! It shows the Mounjaro? You’re lying! Oh, fuck me running! By the way, I’m not embarrassed that I took it.

A side note on this refreshingly authentic reaction — I loved seeing this very real moment between Khloé Kardashian and her de-facto brother. Scott Disick reacted in such a relatable and seemingly natural way, and I have to wonder if it’s a coincidence that these peeks inside the reality TV stars’ true characters often come from the Kardashian-Jenner family ’s exes?

This to me felt as real as Lamar Odom’s obvious discomfort when reuniting with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian or when Tristan Thompson appeared to think he’d been caught cheating months before a paternity test proved he’d secretly fathered a child with not-Khloé.

But I digress. Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Scott Disick saying he wasn’t ashamed of using Mounjari was equally as candid, as she recalled a different era of weight loss, saying:

You shouldn’t be! When I was fat I would have drank that shit! I don’t get the shame of it. When I was bigger, I took laxatives, I would take anything that… everyone was pushing something, because it was early 2000s, Anna Nicole Smith, what is it? ‘TrimSpa baby.’ like anything.

While people today are more sensitive to diet culture and unhealthy weight loss methods, there’s also such a stigma associated with using medication to lose weight. Kelly Clarkson has seen it . Selena Gomez has seen it . Any celeb sporting a slimmer figure is made to defend themselves.

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick seem to wonder why he should have to do that, especially when it wasn’t that long ago that much unhealthier practices were widely considered acceptable ways of reaching some impossible-to-achieve perfect body size.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to hear more of Khloé Kardashian and the rest of her famous family’s candid takes on life and their many businesses, tune in to new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday on Hulu.