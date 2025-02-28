Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Candid Take On Weight Loss Drugs: 'When I Was Fat I Would Have Drank That S--t!'
Tell us how you really feel!
Weight loss and body size has always been a sensitive topic for Khloé Kardashian. She’s opened up about being called the “fat sister,” for having a different body shape than Kim or Kourtney but then after she started leaning hard into her workouts, she faced criticism for her dropping pounds. When the topic of Scott Disick’s weight fluctuation came up again The Kardashians’ latest episode (available to stream with a Hulu subscription), she didn’t hold back her opinion of weight loss medication.
Scott Disick was the subject of backlash last year after a Season 5 episode of The Kardashians showed boxes of the weight loss drug Mounjaro inside his refrigerator. On the February 27 episode “She Said Yes!” on the 2025 TV schedule, we got to see the moment that Khloé Kardashian revealed to him that he’d been outed. Disick was legitimately shocked, exclaiming:
A side note on this refreshingly authentic reaction — I loved seeing this very real moment between Khloé Kardashian and her de-facto brother. Scott Disick reacted in such a relatable and seemingly natural way, and I have to wonder if it’s a coincidence that these peeks inside the reality TV stars’ true characters often come from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s exes?
This to me felt as real as Lamar Odom’s obvious discomfort when reuniting with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian or when Tristan Thompson appeared to think he’d been caught cheating months before a paternity test proved he’d secretly fathered a child with not-Khloé.
But I digress. Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Scott Disick saying he wasn’t ashamed of using Mounjari was equally as candid, as she recalled a different era of weight loss, saying:
While people today are more sensitive to diet culture and unhealthy weight loss methods, there’s also such a stigma associated with using medication to lose weight. Kelly Clarkson has seen it. Selena Gomez has seen it. Any celeb sporting a slimmer figure is made to defend themselves.
Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick seem to wonder why he should have to do that, especially when it wasn’t that long ago that much unhealthier practices were widely considered acceptable ways of reaching some impossible-to-achieve perfect body size.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to hear more of Khloé Kardashian and the rest of her famous family’s candid takes on life and their many businesses, tune in to new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After The Traitors Latest Episode Ended On A Cliffhanger With Danielle Reyes' Fate Up In The Air, Here's Why I Think It's Obvious Who Is Leaving
Millie Bobby Brown Threw Back To A Famous Gwyneth Paltrow Sheer Look, Then Tagged Her