I Have No Clue What’s Going On In Khloé Kardashian’s Milk-Spitting Bikini Photoshoot, But Some Of The Comments Are Spectacular

This is one of those situations where I could start the story off by saying something like, "Celebrities: they're just like us," but I have checked all of my notes and calendars, and sincerely can't say I've ever taken part in a photo shoot in which I drank a little milk and then spit it back up for the cameras. Not one single time. But Khloé Kardashian did. And though I can’t justify it, the multitude of comments fans offered up need no explanation.

Taking some time away from setting up immaculate Christmas decorations, Kardashian enjoyed a fun and flighty team-up with Bustle that was largely centered on her focusing more on embracing the joy in life after turning 40 earlier this year. And we all know that “fun” involves throwing on some revealing eveningwear and licking a whisk, as well as becoming a milk sprinkler. At least that’s what went on in the pics showcased on the outlet’s Instagram, as seen below:

Don’t get me wrong: Khloé Kardashian looks great all these years after first becoming a reality TV mainstay, and then having kids and losing that weight. She deals with enough straight-up negativity from followers anyway. Rather, I’m just kind of perplexed by all things lactic happening in that one pic. It’s like the world’s least spontaneous spit-take.

But no need to listen to my opinions, because friends and fans on IG quickly filled up any voids of silence with comments like the ones seen below:

HOTTIE🔥🔥🔥🔥 - Chrishell Stause

GORGEOUS!!!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤 - Kris Jenner

And I’m also happy that the milk just rolled off your face and never lifted the makeup 🙏🏼 that’s how we do. Amen 💄 - Ash K Holm

suddenly my lactose intolerance has been cured - Bustle

she ate nah DEVOURED this look 🥵🥵🥵 - @gonnaneedmilk

What on earth is she doing????? Seriously!!!! - @lizvenditto1

She got the, she got the, she got the milk money 🥛 🤍 - @kuwtkjenns

But what are we advertising? 🤔 - @mac10nau

Another p diddy party? - @dfisher9800

Said without judgment: more than a few comments jokingly (or not) suggested these photos stemmed from Diddy's allegedly elaborate freak off parties, which Khloé Kardashian did bring up at one point during the run of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Guess what? There isn't just photographic evidence of the milky moment, but also video. Ta da?

I'm left now with two takeaways. One: this milky vibe would have probably been wholly different if she was wearing that free-the-nipple dress from earlier this year. Two: The Boys’ milk-loving Homelander was probably watching this photo shoot from somewhere in the background.

What will those krazy Kardashians do next, and what rich source of calcium will be involved? Stay tuned, dear readers.