Khloé Kardashian Kicks Off Summer In A Nude Bikini On Vacation, And The View Is Gorgeous

Celebrities have proven that it takes more than a little cold weather to keep them from throwing on a bikini and posting pics from a tropical locale. Sydney Sweeney chased the warm weather down to Australia last November, and Miley Cyrus was giving endless summer vacation vibes with her all-black ensemble back in February. But now that spring has officially sprung, hot girl summer is just around the corner, and Khloé Kardashian is wasting no time. She took to Instagram to show off her nude bikini and the view was gorgeous.

When I mention "the view," I am literally talking about Khloé Kardashian’s surroundings — though she was absolutely smoldering in her shimmering swimwear — because I have never seen turquoise waters more inviting than the ones enveloping the Hulu reality star as she vacationed in Turks and Caicos. Check out the pics for yourself:

Couldn’t you just bask in all those different shades of blue and green for hours? Khloé Kardashian seems totally at peace with the world around her, allowing herself to float on the crystal waters before dipping down to drench her long hair.

The youngest of the Kardashian sister trio posted several photos from her trip, as she hit the beach with her children True and Tatum, as well as Kourtney and Kim. Khloé adorned a swimsuit made by the latter’s company SKIMS that complemented the color of her skin to the point that she practically looked like she was wearing nothing.

We’ve seen some pretty daring fashion moments from Khloé Kardashian recently. She freed the nipple at sister Kylie Jenner’s launch event for her vodka soda brand, Sprinter, wearing a sheer LBD over black panties and nothing else. That look came a couple of months after she visited the other side of the color spectrum, donning a see-through white number with metallic pasties hiding her nipples this time.

Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has developed their own sense of style, and it’s so much fun to see the creative avenues Khloé has been exploring. I’m sure none of her sisters can boast that they’ve used an apple as a shirt for a magazine cover! She does have some competition, however, in the arena of swimwear, as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in particular are pretty well-known to rock a skimpy bikini. Jenner even got a jump on summer by dressing down for an ad for the aforementioned Sprinter.

