Kim Kardashian Apologizes After Fans (And Kourtney And Khloé) Call Her Out Over Pink Fur Coat

There are two things that fashion-forward celebrities like the Kardashians are well-aware of: Trends come and go, and the Internet remembers everything. So when Kim Kardashian adorned a pink fur coat as she paraded around Tokyo with her daughters, she likely knew she’d have to own up to the time she called sisters Khloé and Kourtney “clowns” for sporting a similar look on a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The apology did come, after Kim was called out by fans, and the sisters engaged in an amusing back-and-forth, recalling their savage critiques of each other’s fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian and the two daughters she shares with ex-husband Kanye West were living their best Hello Kitty life while vacationing in Japan, and the mom of four posted several photos and videos from their excursion to Instagram . North and Chicago West dressed in all pink, while their mother wore gray sweats underneath a pink fur coat. Included in the post was a clip from an episode of KUWTK in which Kim had called her sisters “clowns” and a meme demanding justice for Khloé and Kourtney:

In the comments, several others wondered if an apology was coming, including Khloé Kardashian, who wrote:

I’m waiting……

Kim Kardashian responded to the comment, acknowledging that while the meme just showed Khloé, both of her sisters had actually rocked the coat on that trip. She wrote:

I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too 💘 🚫 🤡

Her inclusion of the clown emoji is hilarious, since it references the savage feedback she gave her sisters on their own trip to Japan in 2018, which was filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The clip that Kim Kardashian included in her post shows her telling her sisters:

So I gotta be real with you guys. You looked like fucking clowns. I’m not fucking kidding. This is not, like, a tourist thing where it’s like, it’s Halloween, dress up like a fucking Japanese geisha. Unless we’re at a geisha house.

Kourtney Kardashian fired her own shots at Kim Kardashian in response to her digging up the old E! reality show episode, as she commented:

a long way from the cycling outfits 💞💞💞 @kimkardashian @khloekardashian 😹😹

In that same episode — as Kim continued to rail on Kourtney Kardashian’s style, saying she looked like a “fucking grandma” and wasn't wearing “anything special or innovative” — Kourtney clapped back, telling Kim (via Buzzfeed ):

Well you look like you just won the Tour de France, cycling around town.

Ah yes, Kim Kardashian’s bike shorts era. How soon we forget! It’s fun to see the sisters all be able to laugh at their past arguments, and the SKIMS boss even took it a step further, with another apology in her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)