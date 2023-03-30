The Kardashians Have Had A Tough Year. They Aren’t Taking The Criticisms Lying Down

The Kardashian family members are no rookies when it comes to dealing with the critics . After living their lives in the public eye for the better part of two decades, they’ve developed certain strategies for handling online trolls. Sometimes they simply ignore the hate. Sometimes they join in with self-deprecating humor. Other times they clap right back . This year seems to have already been a particularly tough one for the Kardashians and Jenners, and the reality stars have shown they’re not taking it lying down.

The Hulu stars finally announced that Season 3 of The Kardashians will premiere May 25, but the good news comes amid criticism of the past season, a drop in social media popularity for Kylie Jenner, continued trolling of Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian online and rumors that none of the famous family members have been invited to this year’s Met Gala. Let’s take a look at how they’re handling all of this.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters has been open about facing scrutiny on social media . While she used to feel insecure about people calling her the “fat sister,” she’s now seeing negative feedback — from fans and her family — for being “too thin.” She’s spoken out before about people’s comments about her weight loss and plastic surgery , and she did it again in the comments of a recent Instagram Reel . In response to one follower’s (super rude) question, "Do you miss your old face?" Khloé responded simply:

No

Khloé Kardashian has had numerous comments in the past about the effects of online negativity, but here she gave a simple answer to the fan. That’s more than fair, because she doesn’t exactly owe anybody an explanation. And Khloé’s not the only Kardashian sister who’s addressed her critics lately.

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Responds To Mean Tweets

Kendall Jenner has proven to be pretty great at the self-deprecating humor, trolling herself over her Cucumbergate snafu with a clever Halloween costume and making light recently of a supposed Photoshop fail . Her big sister Kourtney Kardashian took a page from her book, as she deadpanned responses to some mean tweets in a great TikTok video :

Kourtney Kardashian has gotten backlash in the past for wearing Travis Barker’s band T-shirts , despite not being a fan of the music personally. In this video she basically said that’s a ridiculous complaint, and she’s going to continue to raid her husband’s closet.

Rumors Swirling About Met Gala As Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers, Other Criticisms

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s activity comes amid a report from Page Six that none of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has procured an invitation to this year’s Met Gala. Kim Kardashian has been a mainstay at the event for a decade, while Khloé and Kourtney made their debuts in 2022. Vogue had no comment on the guest list, but a source for famous family disputed that claim.

Time will tell if they make an appearance, but in the meantime, Kylie Jenner has seen a dip in her social media followers. The former queen of Instagram was surpassed by Selena Gomez last month, and her numbers have only continued to nose-dive after Eyebrowgate accusations , in which Gomez’s fans say she and Hailey Bieber shaded the Only Murders in the Building actress.

The announcement of The Kardashians Season 3 premiere date comes after some fans complained that Season 2 had become all about self-promotion. Gone were the days of candid interactions or anything even close to Scott Disick’s hilarious Todd Kraines prank on Kris Jenner. Fans called watching the show a “chore” on social media, with one pointing out on TikTok just how many times they advertise their own products over the course of a single episode: