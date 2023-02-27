Kim Kardashian Rocks A White Bikini In New Post, Then Uses The Moment To Troll Kendall Jenner's Photoshop Fail

The Kardashian-Jenners have often touted the benefits of having a big family. The extensive, familial support system surely comes in handy for the reality stars, as they open themselves up to constant public scrutiny. But at the end of the day, they’re still sisters, and Kim Kardashian isn’t one to pass up a trolling opportunity. The SKIMS boss enlisted Kendall Jenner’s help in taking some bikini pics but then totally turned the moment around to make fun of the model’s recent alleged Photoshop fail.

Kim Kardashian continued what seems to be a bikini winter for the KarJenners, as she appeared in a tiny, white bikini, walking from the beach to an outdoor staircase, where she posed for photos taken from above. The mom of four credited Kendall Jenner as her photographer, but check out the shot fired at her little sis in the Instagram post’s caption:

As Khloé Kardashian said in the comments, “Damn Daniel.” Kim chose violence by referring to her younger sister as “long handed” — a clear reference to recent headlines about a Photoshop job gone wrong. A couple of weeks ago, Kendall Jnner posted her own beachy bikini pics, but the fourth photo in the Instagram post seen below drew her followers’ attention. In the picc, Jenner squats down in front of a picturesque background, but the hand she uses to steady herself appears to be unnaturally long. Check it out for yourself:

The model denied any editing mishaps, and showed off “live footage of the hand” on friend Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Stories (via Buzzfeed ). She certainly doesn’t seem too worried about what people are saying about her hand, which is pretty on-brand for the older of the Jenner sisters.

The reality star got trolled pretty badly after an episode of The Kardashians showed that she was unable to chop a cucumber . While the criticism that followed “cucumbergate” allegedly did upset Kendall Jenner, she publicly maintained a good sense of humor about it, posting a second attempt at vegetable-slicing and then even honoring the moment with an A+ Halloween costume .

It’s kind of funny that Kim Kardashian would be the one to make fun of a presumed PhotoShop fail, since the reality TV queen is no stranger to such accusations herself. Last year, she got critiqued for editing out the muscles that run from the back of the neck to the shoulder, prompting a hilarious response from The Hills villain Spencer Pratt , who sarcastically said that he, too, was self-conscious about his trapezius muscles.

Also in 2022, the billionaire entrepreneur was called out for editing her calf muscle to look smaller , and a TikTok user pointed out something strange happening to Kardashian’s finger in a SKIMS ad in 2021. Khloé Kardashian even admitted in April that her sister had Photoshopped her daughter True Thompson into a Disneyland pic alongside Kim’s daughter, Chicago.