Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Getting Her Nephew’s Name Wrong, Reveals The Reason For The Funny Mix-Up

Things seem to be moving along rather swimmingly for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The A-list couple weathered the storm of a social media feud with Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, earlier in the year but, more recently, they’ve been vacationing in tropical surroundings. Davidson earned some serious brownie points from his lady due to his high marks on her “content taking boyfriend test.” However, she also humorously called him out for getting her nephew’s name wrong and revealed the reason for the mix-up.

Kim Kardashian live-tweeted the season finale of her family’s show, The Kardashians (streamable with a Hulu subscription ), this past week. And during the show, she shared a number of tidbits that seemingly delighted fans. One “fun fact” she revealed was that Pete Davidson used to call her nephew Reign “Raymond.” On the surface, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher but, as the star revealed in her Twitter post, there’s a familial reason for it:

Funny fact: Pete thought Reign’s name was Raymond for the longest time because that’s what @ScottDisick calls him all the time 😂

So it seems that the former Saturday Night Live star was just taking a cue from Scott Disick. Though one does have to wonder why Disick bestowed that alternate moniker upon his son. It’s possible that it could just be a running joke amongst relatives. I mean, just about all families have them, so it certainly wouldn’t be out of the question for the famous brood. Regardless of the reason though, the SKIMS CEO’s tweet implies that her beau now has a grasp on 7-year-old Reign’s actual name.

I’d wager that Pete Davidson hasn’t mixed up any of the names belonging to his girlfriend’s children, though. If recent reports are to be believed, the comedian has had a few hangouts with his lady’s little ones. Just a few weeks ago, he spent some time with 6-year-old Saint, treating him to some shopping and a trip to The Cheesecake Factory. The outing apparently didn’t sit well with the young man’s dad, Kanye West , who was said to have been “very upset” by it. Still, Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to have any problem with her boyfriend getting closer to her kids, as she reportedly “fully trusts” the King of Staten Island star.

Those who watch The Kardashians are surely hoping that they’ll be able to see more of the comedian as the show continues. He was largely absent from the first season, and the fan response to that was pretty visceral. However, a post-credits scene in the finale may have some wondering if the star was actually on set more than we realized. That doesn’t guarantee anything for the future, but it is enough to provide a glimmer of hope, I suppose.

If or when Pete Davidson does appear, it’s probably a safe bet that he’ll have everyone’s names down pat. I can’t really see him calling Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s other son, Mason, “Martin” or Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, “Steamy.” Though if he does slip up, I fully expect Kim Kadashian to playfully chastise him once more.