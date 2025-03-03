'Swimberly.' Kim Kardashian Debuts New Swim Line, And Teeny Tiny, Itty Bitty Bikini Is The Only Correct Description

Kim Kardashian seems to be always on a quest to break the Internet, whether that’s by working out in a barely there bodysuit or balancing a champagne glass on her butt . Despite the season of The Kardashians currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule that shows her basically turning into her mom , Kim would like us all to know she’s still got it, as she posed for some sexy pics in what could only be described as the teeniest of itty bitty bikinis.

This wasn’t any old swimsuit photo shoot, however — not that she’s opposed to those — but this thirst trap was in service of the upcoming debut of a new SKIMS swim line. Kim Kardashian modeled a few of her new pieces in an Instagram tease, and my goodness those are some skimpy bottoms:

While the cheetah print tank bikini provides more coverage than many of the other SKIMS tops we’ve seen in the past (for example, the ones that were smaller than a tortilla chip ), those bottoms are honestly dangerously tiny. One wrong move while striking those poses and this becomes a different kind of post altogether!

I can only imagine her sister Khloé Kardashian won’t be partaking in that particular cut of bikini bottom after she previously complained about the intimate change she needed SKIMS to make for her nether region. Perhaps she’d be better off with one of the other items being shown off by Kim, like the blue one-piece that unzips all the way down to the stomach.

Then there are the string bikini bottoms, which the mom of four shows off in zebra print and blue, pairing the former with a matching low-cut top and the latter with what looks like the remnants of a wet T-shirt contest. (It’s not like she’s going to be accused of being more nude than Bianca Censori at the Grammys , so she may as well go all-in, right?)

If Kim Kardashian is trying to break the Internet, she’s certainly well on her way, because she got people’s attention with this sexy post, as comments included:

SKIMS Swim has definitely gotten the job done in the past. In addition to the aforementioned tortilla chip micro-bikini, she confounded fans with her SKIMS Swim Gloves a couple of years ago. The full-length opera-style gloves didn’t seem exactly conducive to the beach environment — especially if you think about tan lines — but Kourtney Kardashian seemed to love them , and they sure did sell out.

Kim Kardashian is the queen of self-promotion, and if it continues to work as well as it has for her — turning those bikini posts into a $4 billion business — I think there are plenty more of these thirst traps to come.

Whether you’re actually brave enough to sport one of these itty bitty teeny weeny bikini bottoms is a different question altogether.