Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Wanted To Bash Kanye West On TV, But Isn't Above Trolling Their NSFW Music Video On TikTok With North

It’s not rare to see Kim Kardashian getting roped into performing a song or dance with daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. Some of the 9-year-old’s latest posts, however, have caught fans’ attention for their references — both direct and implied — to Kanye West. While The Kardashians star has said she wouldn’t criticize her children’s father on the Hulu reality show, it seems like TikTok trolling is fair game , as the SKIMS founder even referenced Ye’s sexy “Bound 2” music video in one of her videos with North.

North West already resembles her famous father, but she put her special effects makeup skills to work, adding some facial hair and donning a black beanie to transform into Kanye West. In the video , Kim Kardashian wraps her arm around “Kanye,” as she lip-syncs “Bound 2”:

Seeing North West cosplay as her dad is pretty fantastic, but some on Reddit took issue with Kim Kardashian making reference to the NSFW music video from 2013 — in which she appeared fully nude, simulating sex with Kanye West on a motorcycle — with her daughter. One commenter said:

If I dressed up as my dad in a music video where he's practically fucking my mom on a motorcycle and posted it on the internet.... therapy. I would need therapy.

Whether Kim Kardashian was trolling her ex-husband or not, that wasn’t the only TikTok post that could be taken as a shot to Kanye West. In another adorable video, North West and her mom danced and sang along to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.” The choice of singer is particulary interesting, given the fact that Kimye and Swift were engaged in a public feud for years after Ye made one of the “worst decisions” in music history by interrupting the Midnights artist’s 2009 MTV VMAs acceptance speech. Check out Kim and North's TikTok dance :

It seems Kim Kardashian has come a long way from the drama over the “Famous” lyrics, Kanye West’s recorded phone call with Taylor Swift and so many snake emojis. The reality star has even admitted to liking Swift’s “super cute and catchy” songs .

While that TikTok post didn’t actually reference the rapper, a third video of the mother-daughter duo shows the pair lip-syncing to a part of SZA’s song “Kill Bill.” In this post, it was the part of the song that Kim Kardashian chose to “sing” that caught fans’ attention. Check out the video :

Kim Kardashian and North West lip-sync to the lines of the song that say, “I might kill my ex / Not the best idea,” and while the second line seems to take murderous thoughts out of the picture, it’s still an interesting choice, considering that Kardashian’s ex is North’s father. The reality star has reportedly not spoken as much to her now-ex-husband since he began making controversial headlines again , however, she and her children still appear to be supportive of Ye’s music , and she wants him to maintain a good relationship with their four children .