Kourtney Kardashian Trolled Kim (Who Hates It) About The Viral Earring Post Of Lore, And Kris Jenner Assisted With An A+ Retort
The ocean meltdown never gets old.
Everybody’s got those embarrassing stories that get brought up over and over again by their family members just because they know it annoys you. Unfortunately for Kim Kardashian, a big one for her was witnessed by millions of people who also continue to be amused by her viral meltdown all these years later. Of course I’m talking about the time Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean, and after Kourtney Kardashian recently trolled her over it again on social media, their mom Kris Jenner chimed in with an A+ burn of her own.
The Kardashian sisters recently enjoyed a getaway to Turks and Caicos, where Khloé showed off some spectacular views in a nude swimsuit and Kim was in full Beyoncé mode. Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, woke up and chose violence on Instagram, posting a couple of pics from the waist-deep waters, referencing Kim’s viral earring moment. See for yourself:
If you’ve somehow gotten this far in life without witnessing Kim Kardashian’s freakout on a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, what happened was the reality star was vacationing with her family and then-fiancé Kris Humphries. The NBA star threw Kim into the water, knocking out a $75,000 earring, which prompted one of her most famous ugly cry-face scenes.
The chaos also prompted what has become one of the most iconic lines from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s time on television, when Kourtney Kardashian tried to put the situation into perspective for Kim. Kris Jenner was all over it in her oldest daughter’s recent post, throwing back to Kourtney’s deadpan quote by commenting:
Wow, score one for the momager! Kris Jenner’s comment had garnered more than 137,000 likes as of this writing, proving that over a decade later, teasing Kim Kardashian over this moment has not gotten old. Kim may not agree with that sentiment, however, given the reaction she had last year when a fan asked about the earring in the comments of a video of her wakeboarding. The SKIMS boss said (via People):
That’s because it’s hilarious, Kim! Some stories are so good they bear repeating over and over again. Kourtney Kardashian has ensured the viral moment lives in infamy, even referencing it on napkins that showed up in a post about nut milk. Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North also included it in a TikTok video she posted, in which she trolled her mom over her most viral moments.
I love this energy from the family, especially as they prepare to return to our screens with Season 5 of The Kardashians. New episodes will be available with a Hulu subscription on Thursday, May 23, and in the meantime, you can check out everything else that’s new and coming soon to Hulu.
