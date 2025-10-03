Silver Is Officially In After Kylie Jenner Decked From Head To Toe In It, Following Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney’s Lead

Kylie Jenner’s summer of “sexy” may be over, but the fall/winter season brings on a new chapter of fashion trends to gaze over. Ahead of the curve may be Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya dazzling in silver , but Kylie Jenner is not too far behind. The reality TV star has revealed herself to be head to toe in silver that reminds us winter is coming.

Summer may have been the season for Jenner to show off her viral 10K bikini , but fall is an opportunity for the American socialite to shimmer in silver. Jenner showed off her new camera-friendly look at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a twinkling metallic dress for the Schiaparelli Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 show. Take a look at the gorgeous bombshell from her Instagram stories below:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram stories)

You’d think that the Kylie Cosmetics founder borrowed that dress from Marilyn Monroe’s closet! With its plunging V-neckline adorned with silver beading and an asymmetrical hemline down to the floor, Jenner glows like a disco ball. If there’s any dancing following the fashion show, you better believe she’ll be the star of the night.

How Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya Also Rocked Silver This Week

Kylie Jenner may have rocked the silver trend at Paris Fashion Week, but Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya made the metallic look their own earlier this week. At the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show, the Challengers actress wore nothing but a metallic mini coat that says, “Brrr, it’s cold in here:”

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

I already knew that Zendaya could glow in a metallic fabric after she walked the Dune 2 red carpet looking like C-3P0 , but this is taking silver to a whole other level. Styled by her ever-loyal image architect Law Roach, the Emmy winner's coat was made of an aluminum-like material with a line of bows holding together the front, decorated with white fur along the cuffs and collar. It was like a futuristic work of art of how the people of tomorrow celebrate the winter season.

Sydney Sweeney threw back to Britney Spears’ Circus silver dress at her 28th birthday bash. Take a look at the Christy’s actress’s nostalgic look on Instagram and prepare to be blown away:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

When you see the Anyone But You star gleaming in Britney Spears’ knockout dress, it’s no wonder Sweeney was thought of to play the pop singer in her biopic . Plucked from The Blonds’ Spring/Summer 2009 collection, Sweeney’s dress was glowing with silver stars that would truly make you feel like one wearing it. The A-lister proves that some iconic looks can never go out of style.

