After Kim Kardashian Went Full Pixie Cut, Kris Jenner Decided Blondes Have More Fun
Changing it up!
The Kardashian-Jenner family features some of the most recognizable celebrities in the entire world, but that hasn't stopped its members from changing up their appearances every so often. Sometimes that means featuring a new haircut or color, while other times, fans have noticed the reality TV family’s cosmetic enhancements. Currently, we’re looking at the former, as Kris Jenner opted for a blonde moment just days after Kim Kardashian went full pixie at Paris Fashion Week.
Kris Jenner has been candid about her version of “aging gracefully,” which has definitely had the effect of making the famous momager appear younger than her nearly 70 years (she’ll hit that milestone birthday on November 5). I’m not sure what motivation she had for wanting to go blonde, but she certainly seems to be enjoying the change in the pics posted to Instagram:
If Kris Jenner weren’t as famous as she is, I swear she’d probably get mistaken for being another sister amongst Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, rather than their mom. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch debuted the look at an event for Shark Beauty, where she posed alongside Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton.
Kris Jenner isn’t the only one making big hair moves this week, though. The new platinum look follows Kim Kardashian showing off an edgy bob while in France — one that’s not unlike the style her mom has been known to rock over the years. Perhaps the momager was looking to differentiate herself a bit from the SKIMS boss, because it really is starting to feel like they’re melding into the same person. Check out Kim’s amazing new look that she shared to Instagram:
It was recently announced that The Kardashians Season 7 is hitting the 2025 TV schedule later this month — Thursday, October 23, to be exact — but don’t expect to see these new hairstyles as we peek behind the curtain of the Kris Jenner machine (aka, the lives of her children).
Episodes of the reality show (streaming with a Hulu subscription) typically film months in advance, and in the trailer for the upcoming season, Kris Jenner still sports dark brown hair, though the style of her super-short bob does have the same vibes as Kim Kardashian’s eventual pixie cut. Check out the preview below:
I’m not sure how far back we’ll be going in Season 7, but Kim Kardashian’s long waves suggest that filming took place sometime in 2024, before she went all “short hair, don’t care” in January of this year.
It looks like we’re in for quite a bit of drama, with the return of not only Scott Disick and the rarely seen Rob Kardashian, but also Caitlyn Jenner is set to make an appearance. This will be the first time Kris’ ex is featured on the Hulu show. Be sure to tune into that, as well as All’s Fair, Kim Kardashian’s legal drama from Ryan Murphy, which is set to hit Hulu in November.
