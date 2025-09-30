After Sydney Sweeney Rocked A Silver Britney Spears Look, Her Co-Star Zendaya One-Upped Her In Front Of The Louvre

A lot of fans are looking forward to seeing Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya share the screen again when Euphoria Season 3 finally premieres (hopefully next year) on HBO. In the meantime, though, both of these stars seem to be at the top of their celebrity fashion game, because they simply don’t miss. After Sweeney channeled Britney Spears while celebrating her birthday, the Challengers star may have one-upped her in a silver look of her own.

Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Her Circus Era In A Silver Minidress

Sydney Sweeney’s name has been in the conversation of who might portray Britney Spears in the planned biopic, and it seems like the actress wants to keep it that way. Sweeney posted photos from her recent birthday celebration to Instagram, showing off a silver minidress embellished with stars. The photographer, Cibelle Levi, also shared images from their shoot, which you can see below:

This silver dress is the same one Britney Spears sported on the cover of her 2008 album Circus (Super Deluxe Edition), with Sydney Sweeney even striking the same pose as the “Womanizer” singer. It's reportedly from The Blonds’ Spring/Summer 2009 collection and looks ridiculously good on the actress.

But was it better than her co-star’s recent turn in silver?

Zendaya Goes Pants-Free In Silver Coat For Paris Fashion Week

Just like her co-star on the teen drama (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription), Zendaya is always one to watch when it comes to wardrobe. The mononymous actress showed off her own silver ensemble at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday:

Honestly, what’s more iconic — the Louvre sitting in the background or the celebrity standing in front of it?

The Louis Vuitton ambassador was decked in the brand from head to toe as she attended the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. Zendaya wore no pants beneath the textured metallic silver coat that stopped at her thighs. The piece featured a column of bows running down the center, as white fur lined the collar and long sleeves.

She paired the coat with shiny silver Louis Vuitton stilettos that featured a pointed toe, and that fabulously expensive engagement ring from Tom Holland was on full display as well.

As for whether or not she upstaged her Euphoria co-star, I’m sure people will have their preferences, but I’m certainly not one to pick one woman over the other. They both look fabulous in their wildly different silver ensembles, and I think we’re just “Lucky” (get the Britney Spears reference?) that they’re sharing their looks with the world.

We’ve still got a long wait before we see Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya reunite with their co-stars for Euphoria’s highly anticipated third season, though we did get a first glimpse of Zendaya on set earlier this year.

In the meantime, both actresses are keeping pretty busy. Keep an eye on the 2025 movie calendar, as they each have several projects in the works.