Sophie Turner's Silver Chain Top Is Giving Fall In The Most Stunning Way

This fall, celebs seem to be gravitating toward garments that make them literally sparkle. Kylie Jenner was decked out in silver not too long ago, and Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya were both rocking the sparkles , too. Now, Sophie Turner has hopped on the silver train with a chain top that’s perfect for the fall season.

Earlier this week, Sophie Turner attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in France as part of Paris Fashion Week. With the exception of the top we’re about to talk about, the Game of Thrones actress was in all black. I’m talking black boots, a black mini skirt, a black Louis Vuitton purse, and a statement black jacket with very large wing-like shoulders. However, what I’m obsessed with is the chain shirt, which you can see in the images below that the actress posted on Instagram:

Seriously, I adore this chain shirt. It looks like a sparkling waterfall, and it beautifully stands out against the black ensemble she’s wearing. Also, I’m a sucker for anything chainmail. It’s such a bold and literally sparkling material, and I adore it any time it’s worn.

However, on the whole, I adore this outfit, and I think we need to take a moment to also appreciate the jacket, specifically. In her caption, Turner thanked Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton. And she specifically praised him for giving her “wings,” which I can totally see with this coat.

Between the coat and the top, this look is perfect for fall. It also highlights the actress’s style and how perfectly it fits into the season. It’s always innovative and inspirational. I can safely say we can add this fit to her iconic catalog that includes the great leather bucket hat she wore earlier this year and the gorgeous yellow dress she wore that gave How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days . It’s yet another example of her range, and I’ll certainly be taking notes on it as fall gets into full swing.

Seeing Turner out and about and wearing all these great fits also has me excited for the next time we’ll see her on screen. She’s already had one project drop on the 2025 movie schedule , Trust, and she’s also working on a few very exciting things, too, including The Dreadful , a horror movie she’s in with her Game of Thrones brother Kit Harington, and the upcoming Tomb Raider project, where she’ll play Lara Croft .

So, there’s a lot to look forward to from Sophie Turner, which also means we can anticipate more stunning outfits as well. However, for now, I’ll be appreciating this silver top and black ensemble that is seriously perfect for fall.