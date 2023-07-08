How To Live Stream UFC 290 And Watch Volkanovski vs Rodriquez Online Where You Are

How To Watch Volkanovski vs Rodriquez UFC 290 Live Stream

Live Stream UFC 290: Preview

International Fight Week is upon us, and it brings with it one of the most stacked UFC cards of 2023 so far. Not only will we see featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski return to his home division after a failed attempt at lightweight gold, but we're seeing Flyweight king Brandon Moreno put his belt on the line, as well as a potential barn burner in the form of "The Reaper" Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis. If you're a fight fan, get prepared to have your eyes glues to the screen this weekend to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez and live stream UFC 290.

Those three main event fights all ask the same question of their challengers. Are they good enough to stop the icons they're set to face? Besides his loss to Islam Makhachev in February, Alexander Volkanovski hasn't lost a fight in over five years. Brandon Moreno has finally put all doubters to rest after vanquishing his rivalry with Figueiredo, and now seems to fight with new-found confidence over the Flyweight division. Robert Whittaker continues to gatekeep any middleweight prospect's path to championship contention, too.

All of that said, challengers like Yair Rodriguez don't come around often. The Mexican knockout artist has already proven himself as an interim featherweight champion, and his highlight reel of putting fighters to sleep in spectacular fashion has to get Volk's attention. Taking on Moreno for Flyweight gold is Alexandre Pantoja, a man who has already bested the champion in a decision win back in 2018. Whittaker may specialize in going toe-to-toe with the scariest middleweights on the planet, but Du Plessis is sure to be a big test for him.

If all of that isn't enough to get you excited, we aren't sure what will. Without further ado, let's run you through how to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream UFC 290 and watch Volkanovski vs Rodriquez in the US

(Image credit: ESPN Plus)

If you're in the US, you've got it easy. Early prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, prelims will be at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and the main card is at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. (Yes, we can hear UK viewers softly crying into their sleep schedule apps).

ESPN Plus has exclusive US coverage of UFC events, which means if you already have access to something like Disney Plus or Hulu, you're halfway there. Unfortunately, to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, you will need to buy the event via PPV, which will set you back $79.99.

If you don't subscribe to ESPN Plus or have access to its channels on your TV, you can get a bit more value for money here. You can grab a UFC Bundle for ESPN which will cost $124.98, but that gives you access for a year, and brings down the cost of the 290 card. Annoyingly, future PPVs will still need to be paid for.

Your other option is to get the Disney Plus/ESPN/Hulu bundle, which gives you the most content for your money. This gives you all of Disney Plus, all of Hulu, all of ESPN for $92.98. We've supplied more details about this offer down below.

Watch UFC 290 online with the Disney Plus bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription, there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

The Disney Plus price that offers the best value for money is through the Disney Plus bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN Plus under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN Plus, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Watch UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriquez live stream online in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

As is always the case with UFC events, BT Sport has exclusive rights to airtime in the UK.

For anyone wondering, no, UFC 290 will not be on BT Sport Box Office, so as long as you have a subscription to BT Sport, you'll be able to watch live and on-demand once the event is put up on the service.

If you aren't a paid-up subscriber, don't forget you can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £29.99. This will give you access to all of BT Sport's content for a month without you having to sign up to a larger commitment.

You can watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez via the BT Sport Apps on mobiles and video game consoles like PS5, on the BT Sport website, or on your TV service like Sky if you have BT Sport included in your package.

UFC 290 is a 5-fight main card that starts at 3am BST. Yes, unfortunately, it's another case of UK UFC fans having to stay up to unheavenly hours if they want to watch UFC 290 live, as it's being broadcast from Vegas. The Prelims, which feature stars like Robbie Lawler and Jack Della Maddalena, will begin at 1am BST, with early prelims kicking off at 11pm on Saturday evening.

How to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriquez UFC 290 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Australian fans wanting to back their home hero and watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live can do so via PPV. UFC 290 will be streamable on the Kayo Sports Main Event service, or on the Foxtel site at 12pm AEST. The bad news is it'll set you back AU$59.95.

Another option for fans that want to keep up with every event the UFC broadcasts is to sign up for UFC Fight Pass, where all prelims and main cards are shown and stored, plus you get access to a massive back-catalog of cards to stream at your leisure.

Watch Volkanovski vs Rodriquez UFC 290 live stream online in Canada

In Canada, your best bet is to buy the PPV via a provider like Shaw, SaskTel, Rogers, Bell, Telus, Eastlink, Videotron, or even YouTube. Like Australian viewers we'd recommend grabbing a subscription to UFC Fight Pass and purchasing the PPV there is you like to keep up with events more consistently throughout the year.

Timings for Canadians are as follows - main card begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night, prelims will be at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with early prelims beginning at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

UFC 290 Fight Card

Early prelims:

(Lightweight) Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics

(Flyweight) Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar

(Bantamweight) Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell

(Light Heavyweight) Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio

(Catchweight) Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez.

Prelims:

(Light Heavyweight) Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield

(Women's Strawweight) Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes

(Welterweight) Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrel

(Welterweight) Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price

Main Card: