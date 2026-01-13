Chelsea Handler Doesn't Hold Back Opinions About Tom Brady And Alix Earle After Viral Pic: 'I Find Him So Boring'

Chelsea Handler has a reputation for being unafraid to step on toes when it comes to her commentary, and her latest subject is none other than football legend Tom Brady. Always a straight shooter, the veteran comedian did not hold back when asked her opinion on the former Patriots QB and influencer Alix Earle seen cozying up.

Brady and Earle recently sparked dating rumors when they were caught on camera getting extremely close in a club. The internet exploded with opinions on their 23-year age gap, and Page Six Radio host Danny Murphy was hoping to get Handler’s take on the viral TMZ photos when she appeared on the show. Instead, she shared her brutally honest opinion of Tom Brady, and this could possibly do more damage to his ego than his entire Netflix roast:

Oh, yeah. I saw that picture. . . . On the back rub, I mean, I have no interest in Tom Brady. I don't find him dynamic, hot, interesting, or fun. And I find him so boring. I think he's a total dud. So I don't have any thoughts, and I don't really know that enough about Alix Earle. So, I don't care to answer your question. Do I need to expound?

Oof, that’s got to hurt. She shut that down real quick. Handler apparently does not waste a single brain cell on Brady. Murphy seemed to agree, making a comment about how he hoped the Dancing With The Stars runner up was listening to the show, insinuating that she could do better than an aging ex-football player who posts selfies on Instagram, to which Handler replied:

Yeah. It's nice for men like that to just have sex whenever they want with whomever they want.

Potentially, the Chelsea star is referring to the fact that Brady has been linked to a number of celebrity women since his divorce from model Gisele Bundchen in 2022, including Kim Kardashian, Dakota Johnson, and Irina Shayk. However, Earle is significantly younger than all those women, and the 7-time Super Bowl champ and her dad are only 2 years apart in age.

The age gap is giving serious Leonardo DiCaprio vibes, who was ironically roasted by Handler at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards last week for being “trapped on a boat” with his 27-year-old girlfriend and Jeff Bezos in St. Barths. The irony grows, as Brady was also spotted with the One Battle After Another actor on that same boat, the day after linking with Earle.

I’ll leave the outspoken opinions on the rumored romance to the professionals, but the timing of this headline is suspicious given Bundchen’s recent remarriage and new baby, paired with Earle’s split from Houston Texans’ player Braxton Berrios. Sure, this could turn into a “new beginning” for the celebrity pair, but more likely this seems to me like some perfectly-timed public flirtation.

While they were dancing together on New Years, video hilariously caught Brady with his phone flashlight on in his back pocket. All I’ll say is, he might not be a good match for someone whose job is social media:

@moon1ightst POV: You see NFL star Tom Brady and model Alix Earle in St. Barths. What would you say to them? “Hey Tom, your flashlight!” ♬ 原聲 - Moonlight

All in all, I would bet most people are like Handler: they don’t really care who Tom Brady is dating. The guy is destined to be an NFL Hall of Famer. Regardless, I would love to know Brady’s thoughts on the comedian’s comments.