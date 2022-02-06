Looks Like It Was Bring Your Kid To Work Day On Extraction 2 As Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Photo With His Son

Chris Hemsworth is one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, as it seems the actor is always working. However, many probably know that he’s also a devoted husband and father, who enjoys spending time with his family. Sometimes he and his brood are able to take personal (and beautiful) trips but, on other occasions, his work and personal pleasure mix. This was recently the case for Hemsworth, as his son joined him for some downtime on the set of Extraction 2. The actor captured the moment with a sweet photo, which really ups the ante when it comes to Take Your Child to Work Day.

Working on a movie can be strenuous, especially when the project is a blockbuster film like Extraction 2. So the cast and crew surely relish the quiet moments they’re able to get when the cameras aren’t rolling. This thinking lines up with Chris Hemsworth’s sentiments in his recent Instagram post. In it, he captured one of “the few quiet moments” he’s had during the shoot, and the black and white photo of him and his son looking out at the beautiful scenery is definitely serene. Check it out for yourself:

The Thor star has posted some sweet snapshots and videos with his kids before, like the sweet and cool bow and arrow clip. But the simplicity and peaceful nature of this photo can be appreciated by just about anyone, especially parents who relish their time with their children. And while it’s surely enjoyable for the actor, one would imagine that his son is also loving the fact that he can spend time with his papa while he’s on the job.

This isn’t the first time that the Australian performer has tried to get some downtime while working on the movie. He previously shared a funny video in which attempted to relax and enjoy the natural wonders of nature. Unfortunately, for him, his zen moment was interrupted by a nearby dump truck. The actor didn’t seem to mind it too much but, lately, breaks have been invaluable for him, given his work schedule.

So far, Extraction 2 is shaping up to be one of the most strenuous jobs Chris Hemsworh has ever had. The Rush actor has been updating fans out on his training for the highly anticipated Netflix sequel since this past fall. Hemsworth was engaging in some truly intense (and badass) routines ahead of reprising his role as Tyler Rake and, by the time shooting was six weeks out, his arms were absolutely swole . Based on what he’s shown, his training here has been much different from how he’s previously prepared to play the God of Thunder.

Production on the follow-up had begun by November, and director Sam Hargrave celebrated the occasion with a cool video on social media. Shortly after, his lead star posted his own video , which also included Hargrave. Like the initial clip, the footage showed of their snowy surroundings, which is a sharp departure from the hot terrain present in the original 2020 film.

There’s still work that needs to be done on the upcoming action-thriller, but it’s nice to see that Chris Hemsworth is taking time to chill with at least one of his kids while in the meantime. Here’s to a safe film shoot and more sweet moments between father and son!