I Never Realized How Short Kim Kardashian's Hair Really Was... Until She Spilled The Tea To Khloé

We’ve seen Kim Kardashian pull off several different looks when it comes to her hair, going from brunette to platinum blonde and even a honey color that drew comparisons to Paris Hilton and Beyoncé. The length always varies, too, so with all of those different hairstyles, how is one to tell what her natural hair looks like? The All’s Fair star spilled the tea to her sister Khloé, and I would not have guessed her hair is really that short.

When I think of the quintessential Kim Kardashian hairstyle, I picture long, dark waves, like she sported when she reunited with Paris Hilton for a “Merry Slivmas” last month. However, when Kim became the latest Kardashian-Jenner family member to be interviewed on her sister’s Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, she revealed it’s actually much shorter than that, saying:

My hair is, like, your length. Exactly. If I blew out my hair, that’s exactly what it would look like. It would be cute. Every time it’s in a bun, that’s my hair. I love extensions and all the things.

So, in actuality she was probably showing her natural hair when she attempted to get her children to take a holiday photo with her, because she had the slicked-back bun look. If she were to free her locks from the constraints of the bun, however, she says her hair would basically be just like Khloé’s, as seen below:

(Image credit: Khloe in Wonder Land)

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s own hairstyle that she wore to the podcast taping — straight dark hair held back by a thick, gray headband with a bouffant that gave it a Jasmine-from-Aladdin feel — was presumably a wig:

(Image credit: Khloe in Wonder Land)

The Kardashians star has so many different styles — even Kim Kardashian’s Fortnite skin had different cut and color options for her hair — that she said fans get thrown by the things she and her hairstylist do. She said:

I think people were really confused when Chris Appleton did my hair once, and it was, like, platinum blonde, and we slicked it back in a bun and then glued tracks over, because I just didn’t want my real hair — that blonde — getting exposed. But people were confused.

I was certainly confused when she debuted a pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week, asking if she should “really cut it.” That came months after she joined her sisters in the bob trend, and now I’m guessing her cowgirl-themed look at daughter Chicago’s birthday party was her real hairstyle. It’s hard to tell.

In addition to always changing her look, Kim Kardashian said she’s quite passionate about keeping her hair as healthy as possible, and she revealed some of what that entails, telling Khloé:

But I have had some serious hair health journeys, and so I do, like, all the things to make sure that it’s as healthy as possible, and we go through our ups and downs — the red light hat, every serum you could possibly imagine, [the rice water]. I’ll be cooking it for days. Onions, cloves, everything in a shampoo. But, like, it works. I’ll do the stem cell injections in my scalp, like, everything to make sure that it’s as healthy as possible.

I admit, scalp stem cell injections are a new one for me, and I’m really curious about what it smells like when she busts out the onion shampoo. Thus is the life of a Kardashian! You can check out all seven seasons of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription to see what else these sisters get up to, as we wait to hear if and when Season 8 will premiere on the 2026 TV schedule.