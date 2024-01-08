Millie Bobby Brown Quotes Taylor Swift While Showing Off Bikini On The Beach, And It's An Anti-Winter Mood

While many in the U.S. are dealing with snow and cold weather, Millie Bobby Brown is living it up on the beach, and no one can fault her for that. (Even if we're desperate to know when Stranger Things Season 5 will kick off filming.) She's just loving life as she lives it, and even took to quoting Taylor Swift while showing off a fresh bikini look to her millions of social media followers. Basically, she's being iconic, and is gaining the love of Swifties in the process.

Millie Bobby Brown ain't got time for winter or monsters on vacation, and she looks to be soaking up as much sunlight as she possibly can. Brown struck a pose in a black patterned bikini and threw in a caption on Instagram that quoted the Taylor Swift song, "Blank Space," as well:

Coiciedentally enough, Robert Downey Jr. performed "Blank Space" like beat poetry, and now Millie Bobby Brown echoed the song in her bikini shot. I wouldn't blame any Taylor Swift fans if they're currently trying to connect the dots to tie some kind of secret message to the songwriter. I couldn't imagine what that might be, but if there's a way to make it seem like a hint that she'll cameo in Deadpool 3, fans will make it happen.

As for Millie Bobby Brown, this is only the latest bikini picture she's posted from the beach as of late. The Stranger Things star posted a colorful bikini picture just two days before Christmas, although that time, the caption seemingly referenced Ariana Grande's hit Christmas song, "Santa Tell Me." Could it be the starlet is just captioning her photos with whatever song she's into at that moment, or is she gearing up for a swimsuit-clad karaoke competition series?

Whatever the answer may be, the massive 2.3 million-plus likes on her latest post may be proof positive that 2024 is going to be Millie Bobby Brown's year. The trailer for Damsel, her upcoming movie that'll soon be available to stream with a Netflix subscription, looked awesome. She's also set to star in the upcoming film The Electric Slate alongside Chris Pratt and other big stars.

Unfortunately, Stranger Things may not be out until 2025 or later, depending on how massive the Duffer brothers make it. But there's no shortage of opportunities to see Brown in other projects.

For those who can't wait for a movie release date, there are always plenty of chances to see the star on Instagram. Whether it's striking a pose on the beach or testing out a VR headset, Millie Bobby Brown is pretty active on the page compared to other celebrities. Maybe she'll share more Taylor Swift lyrics alongside her exploits in the future.

As mentioned, we'll get to see Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel, which comes out on Netflix on Friday, March 8th. Keep an eye on the 2024 TV premeire schedule to see when and where she may show up next.