After Millie Bobby Brown Rocked Out With A Security Guard At The Eras Tour, She Revealed How The Sweet Meet-Up Happened: ‘We Danced The Whole Night Away’

Since Taylor Swift launched her Eras Tour in March, a ton of celebrities have been revealed to be big Swifties, and it’s been so much fun watching people like Rachel Zegler living their best lives and Aaron Rodgers singing along with the Midnights artist. But it’s not just her famous fans who have garnered all the attention. One of the coolest stories to come out during the tour was the security guard who danced with Millie Bobby Brown , and now the Stranger Things star has opened up about how their sweet meet-up came to be.

A video of Millie Bobby Brown and security guard Cammy Cam went viral this summer, as the two joined hands to sing along to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” You can see that the security guard didn’t realize at first that she was rocking out with one of Netflix’s biggest stars, and afterward she had only glowing things to say about Brown. It seems the feeling was mutual, as the Eleven portrayer recalled how their meet-up went down in an interview with BBC Radio 2 . Brown said of Cammy Cam:

She was so lovely. She was standing next to me, and then I’d said to her, ‘Oh, you know every song, how convenient.’ And she said — well, you know there was that whole thing where nobody could get tickets to Taylor — and she said, ‘I went on there and there was no tickets, so I thought, why not get a job as security?’ And I thought, ‘That’s brilliant, that’s something I would do.’ So I was like, ‘I’m gonna be your friend for the night.’ So we danced the whole night away. And actually I was kind of disappointed in leaving her. I was like, ‘Oh, goodbye!’

The security guard recalled on a follow-up TikTok to her viral dance party that Millie Bobby Brown had made her whole life by telling her that she was “slaying,” and if it’s possible for a person to make someone’s life two times, I’m sure the actress’ kind words about Cammy Cam just did that.

I love that the two Swifties spent the rest of the night bonding over the music — as thousands more fans will get to do when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits movie theaters — and there’s no doubt the security guard was also disappointed to leave her new friend when the show was over. How much fun would it be to see the two reunite at a showing of the concert film, when Cammy Cam didn’t have to work the event?

Strangely enough, this wasn’t the only security guard who went viral during the Eras Tour. Davis Perrigo became TikTok famous when he also signed on to work the concert after not being able to secure tickets online. Multiple viral videos from the Nashville concert showed Perrigo singing along to every song and posing for selfies with fellow Swifties.