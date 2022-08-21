Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 21, 2022

The Netflix Top 10 lists experienced some pretty interesting changes this past Saturday, greatly due to newly released content. One of the biggest developments was arguably that The Sandman , a masterful adaptation of the DC comic of the same name, had retaken its position at the top of the TV rankings. However, it would seem that the acclaimed show has been moved off the mountain once more. So what’s taken its place, and what else has shifted in the last 24 hours you might ask? Well, join me, and we’ll examine the shows and films that are gaining buzz on this lazy Sunday.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 21, 2022

Look Both Ways, the new rom-com starring Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez is still holding the No. 1 spot. Sports documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist , which we know a bit about , hasn’t moved from second place, either. An consistency seems to be a running theme here, as Jamie Foxx’s Day Shift, erotic thriller The Next 365 Days and Tom Holland’s Uncharted are all still in the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively. I guess you have to appreciate the fact that there’s a bit of solid continuity amongst some of the movies on Netflix .

Sing 2 continues to hold things down at No. 6 and, with its lengthy stint on the list, the film continues to prove that it’s a popular title on the streaming platform. The Gray Man, meanwhile, has seen a slight boost, as the action-thriller has risen from ninth to seventh place. Emotionally devastating romance Purple Hearts dropped one spot, landing itself in eighth place. 2019 thriller The Informer moved up a space to take ninth, and the tenth and final spot is occupied by anime adaptation Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar .

1. Look Both Ways

2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

3. Day Shift

4. The Next 365 Days

5. Uncharted

6. Sing 2

7. The Gray Man

8. Purple Hearts

9. The Informer

10. Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

Top 10 TV Shows Netflix In The U.S. - August 21, 2022

The Sandman’s return to first place, thanks to a surprise episode drop this week, is no more, as limited series Echoes has moved up one spot to take over the position. But rest assured fans, the small-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated work has only moved back to the No. 2 spot. Never Have I Ever, one of the best shows on Netflix , has managed to maintain its hold on third place. High Heat, which was in sixth on Saturday has jumped to fourth, and Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star has moved up two spots to reach fifth.

Stranger Things only saw a slight drop-off, as the show has shifted from fifth to sixth place. Virgin River, on the other hand, stepped forward one space and is at No. 7. The eighth spot now belongs to The Cuphead Show, which sat in fourth place just yesterday. Locke & Key, one of the many shows ending in 2022 , received a slight boost, which puts it at the ninth spot. And sitting at No. 10 is Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a South Korean TV series that’s been gaining some solid buzz.

1. The Sandman

2. Echoes

3. Never Have I Ever

4. High Heat

5. Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up

6. Stranger Things

7. Virgin River

8. The Cuphead Show

9. Locke & Key

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Today’s standings are definitely a mixed bag. While a number of titles have remained in place, others moved around. Of course, you can expect things to shift even more during the week ahead. When it comes to movies, I’ll be taking particular note of how Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time shakes things up. If you’re hoping to watch that movie and these other titles, pick up a Netflix subscription and stream away.

