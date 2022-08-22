Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 22, 2022

Another 2022 weekend has come to a close, and with that comes new movie releases, new TV shows, and a shift in Netflix's Top 10, as anyone would predict. New entries have made their way to the Top Movies list, like The Next 365 Days , while some have remained in their spots. New TV shows have become popular on the platform, like Echoes, while others have remained strong, like the ever-present Stranger Things. If you’re looking for the latest Netflix Top 10 , here are Netflix’s top movies and TV shows for today, August 22, 2022.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 22, 2022

I have to admit, I was shocked when I went onto Netflix this morning and saw that instead of The Next 365 Days taking the top spot in movies as I predicted, it was actually in the number five spot. While I didn't look at Netflix the day it released, it still surprised me to see it started off at number four but didn’t climb up.

Remaining in the top spot is Lili Reinhart’s Look Both Ways. Number two belongs to Until: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, number three is Jamie Foxx’s vampire flick, Day Shift , and number four is Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The Next 365 Days appears at number five.

Coming in at number six is - you guessed it - Sing 2, appearing once again, and at number seven is The Gray Man. Number eight is The Informer, number nine is the controversial Purple Hearts , and number ten is the live-action anime adaptation , Fullmetal Alchemist: Revenge of the Scar. Truly a shake up in the latest films, and plenty of fresh content that could be added to the best movies on Netflix, as well.

1. Look Both Ways

2. Until: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

3. Day Shift

4. Uncharted

5. The Next 365 Days

6. Sing 2

7. The Gray Man

8. The Informer

9. Purple Hearts

10. Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge Of The Scar

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows Netflix In The U.S. - August 22, 2022

While I do love Never Have I Ever and its reign in the Top TV shows on Netflix, it did have to come to an end at some point, and now it’s been replaced by the latest Netflix release, Echoes, with its impressive Echoes cast and interesting storyline. Coming in at number two is The Sandman, and jumping up to number three is High Heat - which honestly might end up appearing on the best Latinx shows to watch soon with how well it’s been received.

Never Have I Ever has fallen to number four, while number five is, of course, Stranger Things, continuing its constant appearance in the world of the best shows to watch on Netflix . Number six features Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star, a reality TV show, and after that there are some familiar faces. Virgin River takes the seventh spot, and Locke & Key takes number eight. At number nine is The Cuphead Show, as it just released some new episodes, and at number ten, we have Instant Dream Home, which knocked Extraordinary Attorney Woo out of the rankings.

1. Echoes

2. The Sandman

3. High Heat

4. Never Have I Ever

5. Stranger Things

6. Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star

7. Virgin River

8. Locke & Key

9. The Cuphead Show

10. Instant Dream Home

Some of these picks probably won't leave this list for a long time, but it’s always fun to see new shows enter into the fray. What exactly this means for the future is entirely unknown, as I’m sure things are going to shift as newer Netflix releases come out. But, now is as good a time as any to get a Netflix subscription and watch all these great options.