Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 23, 2022

Any pet owner has wondered at some point or another what is really going on in their furry friend’s mind, and — based on the titles we found on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 — it looks there were a lot of people logging in to find an answer to that question. As for the great TV shows on Netflix appearing on the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., it appears there were a good number of makeup enthusiasts and a new wave of Riverdale fans tuning in the past day, too. There is more to talk about regarding the series and great movies on Netflix that have proven especially popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, so let’s get into it with our latest breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 23, 2022

Once again, Lili Reinhart’s multiversal rom-com Look Both Ways, two-part documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, and Jamie Foxx’s action-packed vampire comedy Day Shift are first, second, and third on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today, but are now followed directly by The Next 365 Days — the third installment of the controversial franchise — and the enduringly popular animated sequel Sing 2, which, itself, is now followed by Uncharted. Making its debut on the list below the hit video game movie in seventh place is Inside the Mind of a Cat — a new Netflix original movie that deeply explores felines from Emmy-nominated nature documentarian Andy Mitchell. Below the cuddly doc is the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man (down a spot from yesterday) and the romantic movie Purple Hearts, which is still in ninth place like yesterday, but now sits above another thriller starring Ana de Armas from 2019 called The Informer.

1. Look Both Ways

2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

3. Day Shift

4. The Next 365 Days

5. Sing 2

6. Uncharted

7. Inside the Mind of a Cat

8. The Gray Man

9. Purple Hearts

10. The Informer

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 23, 2022

Once again, Lili Reinhart appears on both the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix today as she and the cast of Riverdale have returned after a three-absence and currently sit in ninth place between fellow comic book adaptation Locke & Key and animated video game adaptation, The Cuphead Show. Meanwhile, the Echoes cast, the stars of the acclaimed adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, Mexican series Hight Heat, and co-creator Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever still rule the top four, but are now directly followed by Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star. The British reality competition, which is now in its fourth season, essentially switched places with the mega-popular fantasy series Stranger Things, while feel-good romance Virgin River — which also recently debuted its fourth season — remains in seventh place.

1. Echoes

2. The Sandman

3. High Heat

4. Never Have I Ever

5. Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star

6. Stranger Things

7. Virgin River

8. Locke & Key

9. Riverdale

10. The Cuphead Show

We might see Uncharted joined by another Mark Wahlberg movie when the upcoming original comedy Me Time (also starring Kevin Hart) premieres this Friday. Plus, people who love Netflix original true crime documentaries can learn all about antivirus software developer and fugitive criminal John McAfee in Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee when it drops tomorrow. If either of those titles sound like a good time to you, get yourself a Netflix subscription (if you do not already) and check back here for a future daily breakdown to see if they made it on the Netflix Top 10.

