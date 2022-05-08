Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 8, 2022

Another Mother’s Day has arrived, which means plenty of people are looking for ways to spend quality time with the special mamas in their lives. Those who aren’t keen on going out can always stay in and take in some content on Netflix. And there are some interesting productions on the streamer’s movie and TV trending lists. The former group has been filled with quite a bit of action fare, with two movies holding the first and second positions over the past few days. Meanwhile, in television, an acclaimed hit remains at the top spot, with a variety of other shows sitting below it. Today is a new day, though, and there have been few changes among the ranks.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 8, 2022

It would seem that U.S. Marshals (a movie in which Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t play Iron Man) and The Gentlemen are still holding the top two spots. Though Guy Ritchie’s crime film managed to claim first place briefly on Saturday, Stuart Baird’s film quickly took it back. Elsewhere, Den of Thieves has finally lost spot #3 to the drama film Along for the Ride, which impressively jumped forward from eighth place.The action film only falls back one spot, though, and Happy Gilmore (who Adam Sandler brought back last year) drops from fourth to sixth. ‘90s Tom Hanks staple Forrest Gump and the animated Marmaduke also shifted slightly, while Kung Fu Panda 3 and Rambo: Last Blood, which once received bad reviews from critics, held steady in the bottom two spots.

1. U.S. Marshals

2. The Gentlemen

3. Along for the Ride

4. Den of Thieves

5. The Takedown

6. Happy Gilmore

7. Forrest Gump

8. Marmaduke

9. Kung Fu Panda 3

10. Rambo: Last Blood

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 8, 2022

Things also remain tight when it comes to the TV trending list and, as you might expect, Ozark, one of the many shows that has ended in 2022 , remains on top. It’s once again followed closely by Grace and Frankie (also in its final season), which reclaimed second place from Selling Sunset. But with an alleged bribe and other drama as part of Season 5, the real estate-centered reality TV show manages to sit at the fifth spot, knocking down The Circle a peg in the process. In terms of significant gains, Meltdown: Three Mile Island and Welcome to Eden managed to get up to third and fourth place, respectively. And Bridgerton, with its arguably superior second season , still sits and #7. And finally, The Marked Heart, Bullsh*t: The Game Show, and Cocomelon remain in the final three slots.

1. Ozark

2. Grace and Frankie

3. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

4. Welcome to Eden

5. Selling Sunset

6. The Circle

7. Bridgerton

8. The Marked Heart

9. Bullsh*t: The Game Show

10. Cocomelon

It would seem that things are holding steady on both lists and, as a result, there are plenty of interesting things for viewers to enjoy alongside their mothers today. Those moms who enjoy their share of action may want a taste of The Gentlemen, U.S. Marshals or Den of Thieves. Then again, a flick like Happy Gilmore or a TV show like Grace and Frankie may be best if you want a good chuckle. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what you choose, as long as you’re taking it in with the special mamas in your life.

As we enter the week, be on the lookout for further developments with these lists, as they'll likely change following the weekend.

