New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 24 - 30)

It’s the final week of November, which means celebrating Thanksgiving with friends and family. Perhaps it also means curling up with those friends and family to enjoy some entertainment on your favorite streaming services together. In addition to all the new streaming movies this month, those streaming services are certainly releasing a lot of holiday-themed content, as well as other major releases, to give us plenty of reason to stay warm on the couch.

Bel-Air, Season 4 - November 24 (Peacock)

Streaming has been a place where some pretty unique experiments have been tried. Bel-Air was one of Peacock’s first original series, and its concept, a more dramatic retelling of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was certainly novel. The fourth and final season of the show launches this week.

Stranger Things, Season 5, Volume 1 - November 26 (Netflix)

It’s not an understatement to call Stranger Things one of the most successful original series of the streaming era. Over the last nine years, the series has been one of the most popular and most talked-about new shows as well as one of the best reasons to have a Netflix subscription. The first batch of episodes from the show’s final season and while they’re not quite as long as previously rumored, will almost certainly be enough to keep fans entertained.

The Beatles Anthology November 26 - 28 (Disney+)

Disney+, Thanksgiving, and The Beatles have gone hand in hand for the last couple of years. Two years ago, we got Peter Jackson’s docu-series The Beatles: Get Back. Last year, we saw a remaster of the original documentary Let It Be. This year, we get the biggest Beatles project to date, a remaster of The Beatles Anthology, a complete look at the history of the iconic band, with a brand new fourth episode that chronicles the creation of The Beatles Anthology itself.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - November 27 (Peacock)

Few holiday traditions are quite as iconic as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 99th parade will make its way to Times Square in New York City on Thanksgiving Day, and the full parade will be available on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.

A PAW Patrol Christmas Special - November 28 (Paramount+)

Animated Christmas specials are always popular, and every year we get new ones trying to become annual favorites. This year, PAW Patrol releases its Christmas special that will be available on both CBS and with a Paramount+ subscription.

Prep & Landing: the Snowball Protocol - November 28 (Disney+)

Disney’s holiday team, Prep and Landing, was first introduced way back in 2009 and has become an annual holiday tradition for many. It’s been almost 15 years since we got a Prep and Landing special, but this year will see the debut of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol. The special will air multiple times this season on Disney-owned networks but will be available with a Disney+ subscription starting November 28.

Next week, December gets underway, which means both the regular shuffling of streaming content that comes with the first of the month, as well as a variety of new content, much of it holiday-themed.