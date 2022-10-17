Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 17, 2022

Following an exciting weekend that saw longtime champions of the Netflix Top 10 usurped from the Number One spots, we start off the week with the news of some fresh blood on both lists. Coincidentally, both the great movies on Netflix now trending and the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix have new titles that focus on the subject of carnivorous creatures — one being an update of a classic horror story and the other a nature docuseries. Let’s talk about them and what else has qualified as the most-watched on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Monday, October 17, 2022, in today’s daily breakdown.

(Image credit: Universal/Legendary)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 17, 2022

The platform’s new spooky family comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, is still Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., above Luckiest Girl Alive, Blackout, and newcomer Dracula Untold — an action-focused origin story for Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire, played here by Luke Evans. The 2014 reboot brought Megamind, Last Seen Alive, and Sing 2 each down a peg, while 17 Again is actually up in popularity from yesterday, but another kid-friendly “horror” flick, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, descended the most, from seventh to the very bottom.

1. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

2. Luckiest Girl Alive

3. Blackout

4. Dracula Untold

5. Megamind

6. Last Seen Alive

7. Sing 2

8. 17 Again

9. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

10. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 17, 2022

The platform’s new true crime TV show, The Watcher, is still Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., above Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Sinner, The Midnight Club, The Blacklist, and new sixth place holder (after ascending three spots from yesterday) The Mole. Entering the ranks below the puzzling reality competition is Wild Croc Territory — an Australian reality show following some wranglers of the Outback’s most ferocious reptiles. Meanwhile, we also have back-to-back baking competition shows in eight and ninth place above another Jeffrey Dahmer-focused show (a docuseries this time) that's rounding out the bottom.

1. The Watcher

2. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

3. The Sinner

4. The Midnight Club

5. The Blacklist

6. The Mole

7. Wild Croc Territory

8. The Great British Baking Show

9. Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition

10. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Netflix Top 10 lists might look a whole lot different by the end of this week, with the premiere of a few exciting new Netflix original movies coming this week — including Paul Feig’s adaptation of The School for Good and Evil, and The Stranger starring Joel Edgerton on Wednesday, October 19. As for any upcoming dates on the Netflix TV show schedule you should keep note of, tomorrow sees the debut for Volume 3 of the platform’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries. Fire up that Netflix subscription if any of these pique your interest, and we will be sure to let you know where they fall on the trending list when the time comes.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Sunday, October 16, 2022.