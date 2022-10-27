Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 27, 2022

The Number One position on both Netflix Top 10 lists has been claimed by the same titles for a good while, until today. The popular and great movies on Netflix have a new first place champion, as do the best TV shows on Netflix’s trending page. There are plenty of other updates to report regarding the platform’s most-watched titles (opens in new tab) for Thursday, October 27, 2022, so let’s dive in, shall we?

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 27, 2022

Knocking The School for Good and Evil down to second place a week after it debuted at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. is The Good Nurse — a new fact-based crime drama starring Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. Also, Blade of the 47 Ronin has ascended from Number Five to Number Three, basically switching spots with The Chalk Line, while The Stranger descended from second place to seventh, The Curse of Bridge Hollow fell down a peg, and Luckiest Girl Alive experienced a slight uptick in popularity. Meanwhile, our three Illumination Entertainment originals — Sing 2 and the first two Despicable Me movies — have not moved at all since yesterday.

1. The Good Nurse

2. The School for Good and Evil

3. Blade of the 47 Ronin

4. Sing 2

5. The Chalk Line

6. Despicable Me 2

7. The Stranger

8. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

9. Luckiest Girl Alive

10. Despicable Me

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 27, 2022

Knocking The Watcher down to second place nearly two weeks after it debuted at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. is yesterday’s third place holder, Love is Blind — a mix-up that also sent From Scratch down a bit. Also up a couple pegs in popularity today is Guillermo del Toro’s new, star-studded horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities in fourth place, basically switching spots with Unsolved Mysteries around the currently stagnant Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Also seen swapping places are The Sinner and 28 Days Haunted above The Blacklist and Barbarians II, which are still at the bottom in that same order.

1. Love is Blind

2. The Watcher

3. From Scratch

4. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

5. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

6. Unsolved Mysteries

7. The Sinner

8. 28 Days Haunted

9. The Blacklist

10. Barbarians II

If there is not quite enough comedy on the Netflix Top 10 for you at the moment, do not let that inspire you to cancel your Netflix subscription, because there are plenty of laughs on the horizon. For instance, one of the most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies, the witty Enola Holmes 2, is debuting on November 4. Also, check 2022’s Netflix TV show schedule for the day before, on which Blockbuster — a new sitcom set at the titular, dearly departed video rental store — will premiere. We’ll let you know how popular these turn out to be in a future daily breakdown.

