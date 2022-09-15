Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 15, 2022

Everybody loves a comeback story and today is one of the coolest comeback stories we have seen on the Netflix Top 10 in recent weeks. Among the great TV shows on Netflix trending yesterday, Stranger Things was nowhere to be found for the first time in quite a while, but the nostalgic, mega-hit fantasy series has returned to Netflix’s trending list (opens in new tab) once again. See where it falls on the list — as well as the order of the most popular, great movies on Netflix for Thursday, September 15, 2022 — in our breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 15, 2022

We saw double yesterday as the order of Netflix’s Top 10 Moves in the U.S. was identical from the day before, but that is not the case today, save End of the Road, Morbius, and Despicable Me 2 remaining in the lead. However, said second installment of Illumination’s hit animated franchise is, finally, no longer separate from its 2010 predecessor. We cannot say the same for stoner comedies Friday and Next Friday, which now have Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time coming in between them. Meanwhile, French romance No Limit is down a peg and followed by Sing 2, which is up a peg and rounding out the bottom is 2020’s The Champion — a biopic chronicling Polish boxer Tadeusz "Teddy" Pietrzykowski’s life while imprisoned at Auchswitz.

1. End of the Road

2. Morbius

3. Despicable Me 2

4. Despicable Me

5. No Limit

6. Sing 2

7. Friday

8. Me Time

9. Next Friday

10. The Champion

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 15, 2022

There is a new Netflix original true crime docuseries available called Sins of Our Mother, which profiles the murder of two children by their mother and has debuted on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. at Number Two below returning champion, Cobra Kai. Making the biggest leap on the list from sixth place to third is the CW crime drama In the Dark (now above The Imperfects and Devil in Ohio) while The Crown has moved from fourth to seventh (now in between Narco-Saints and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners). Of course, today’s comeback story is that of Stranger Things’ return to the list in tenth place below Spanish-language newcomer and biographical music series, El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

1. Cobra Kai

2. Sins of Our Mother

3. In the Dark

4. The Imperfects

5. Devil in Ohio

6. Narco-Saints

7. The Crown

8. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

9. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

10. Stranger Things

The addition of new titles like The Champion and El Rey, Vincente Fernandez (along with the return of Stranger Things) are easily the most exciting developments on the Netflix Top 10 we have witnessed this week, but that is sure to change in due time. I mean, there are plenty of upcoming Netflix movies to look forward to — such as the dark teen comedy Do Revenge, which hits the platform tomorrow — and highly anticipated releases on Netflix’s 2022 TV show schedule, like The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — a docuseries that chronicles the true story behind Sofia Coppola’s teen crime drama from 2013, The Bling Ring — which drops Wednesday. So, if you are a teen with an interest in dark comedies and true crime, this is and especially great time to have a Netflix subscription.

