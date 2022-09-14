Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 14, 2022

The only thing stranger than what goes on in Stranger Things is not seeing it appear on the Netflix Top 10 after seeing it stay up that hill among other great TV shows on Netflix for the last few months. Curious to see what titles caused the nostalgia sci-fi hit to descend into the Upside Down as well how high some of the best movies on Netflix are trending today? Read our daily breakdown of the Netflix’s most popular movies and TV shows (opens in new tab) for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 14, 2022

While this is not a particularly strange sight and has happened before, it does come as a bit of a surprise that the order of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today is no different from how it appeared yesterday. The new Netflix original movie End of the Road is still at the top above the Jared Leto’s Morbius in second, French import No Limit in fourth, and the first two Despicable Me movies in third and fifth respectively. The bottom half also sees the first two Friday movies remaining at Number Six and Number Eight with Sing 2 still holding a note between them, while buddy comedy Me Time and Netflix’s disturbing new documentary The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 round out the bottom again.

1. End of the Road

2. Morbius

3. Despicable Me 2

4. No Limit

5. Despicable Me

6. Friday

7. Sing 2

8. Next Friday

9. Me Time

10. The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11

(Image credit: The CW)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 14, 2022

You might assume Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. to also be identical from yesterday just by glancing at the top half, which sees the new season of Cobra Kai still at Number One above The Imperfects, Devil in Ohio, The Crown, and Narco-Saints. However, in sixth and seventh place are newcomers In the Dark — a CW original crime drama about a young blind woman searching for her friend’s killer — and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is an anime based on a popular video game series. Each down a couple pegs and rounding out the bottom three as a result are romantic reality series Dated and Related, steamy new drama Diary of a Gigolo, and the A&E original true crime docuseries, I Survived a Crime.

1. Cobra Kai

2. The Imperfects

3. Devil in Ohio

4. The Crown

5. Narco-Saints

6. In the Dark

7. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

8. Dated and Related

9. Diary of a Gigolo

10. I Survived a Crime

While some non-exclusive platforms do often end up making a splash on the Netflix Top 10 (as seen above), there are plenty of upcoming releases on Netflix’s 2022 TV show schedule that might give them a run for their money. For instance, Jenna Ortega’s debut as the Addams Family’s eldest child on Wednesday is on its way, and true crime fans can check out the new docuseries Sins of Our Mother right now. That one is sure to be a hit and however well it does (whether your Netflix subscription had something do with its success or not) will be mentioned in our next daily breakdown.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Tuesday, September 13, 2022.