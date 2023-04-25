Netflix's Big Mouth Got Renewed And Cancelled In One Swoop, And Creator Nick Kroll Had A Great Reaction

Nick Kroll’s hit animated series, Big Mouth, is set to come to an end. Netflix announced the series’ cancellation this week while simultaneously confirming its renewal for an eighth and final season. This revelation comes ahead of the release of the comedic streaming series’ seventh season. Kroll, who has acted as showrunner on the series through its run, fittingly had a hilarious reaction to the news.

For context, Big Mouth satirically chronicles the tween years of Nick Kroll and his best friend, Adam Goldberg. The series utilizes a slowed timeline and, as a result, the characters don't really age. The Don’t Worry Darling actor humorously referenced that fact in the statement he shared with Deadline after the cancellation news broke. Kroll quipped:

If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.

It's a bittersweet development, but the 44-year-old comedian seems to be at peace with it, based on that joke. He's put a lot of work into the show as, in addition to being a creator and a producer on Big Mouth, he also contributed a number of voices to the animated characters. He lent his vocals to Nick, one of the protagonists, as well as Nick’s Hormone Monster, Lola, Coach Steve, and many others. The cast also includes John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, and Maya Rudolph, who nabbed two Emmys for her voiceover work.

The irreverent series has been lauded as a radical take on puberty and growing up and is noted for taking an honest look at adolescence. It's been credited for its positive LGBTQ+ representation and spawned a spin-off series titled Human Resources, which is now set to end after its second season. The parent series has also been a subject of controversy due to its reputation for being one of the raunchiest show on television. During its run, the Netflix comedy has dropped plenty of NSFW content and featured a few laughable WTF romances. Despite that, its R-rated nature has arguably contributed to its popularity, and one would think that fans will be sad to see it go.

While Big Mouth is on its way out at Netflix, Nick Kroll is keeping busy. The actor is set to star alongside Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in Red One -- a huge Christmas action film expected to be available to Amazon Prime subscribers during the holiday season. And of course, he can also look forward to the remainder of his work on the animated shows. Hopefully, the hilarious Kroll and co. manage to close things out on a high note.

The first six seasons of Big Mouth and Human Resources Season 1 are now available to stream using a Netflix subscription. Also, keep an eye on CinemaBlend's 2023 TV schedule so you'll know when you can expect the remaining seasons.