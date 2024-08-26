New On Netflix, Hulu, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week August 26 - September 1)

August comes to a close this week and September begins. At the end of this week, we’ll get our monthly content shuffle, but that doesn’t mean that any of the best streaming services are waiting until next month to release some good stuff. There’s plenty new on Netflix and upcoming on Hulu for streaming fans to enjoy before the month is out.

This week sees a couple of popular streaming services bring back new seasons of their most popular shows, while a couple more series debut, in hopes they’ll get the audience's attention enough to get future seasons. A pair of noteworthy theatrical films will also be making their streaming debut, including one that will give those who saw it in theaters a reason to go back and give it another look.

Only Murders In The Building, Season 4 - August 27 (Hulu)

If there’s a single reason to have a Hulu subscription, it may be Only Murders in the Building. The crime drama/comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez has been near perfect for all three of its previous seasons and fans waiting for the new season are about to be rewarded.

The new season of Only Murders in the Building will see the trio investigate/podcast the death of Jane Lynch’s Roz, who got shot at the end of last season. Was she the intended target, or was the killer trying to get to Steve Martin’s Charles? And how will the fact that Hollywood has now entered the picture impact the friendship?

After Baywatch: Moment In The Sun - August 28 (Hulu)

Even decades later, it still feels weird to say this, but there was a time when Baywatch was the most popular TV show in the world. Maybe it’s the simple fact that pretty people in swimsuits are universal, but one cannot undersell just what a phenomenon the show was.

In a new documentary series many of the Baywatch cast, including Pamela Anderson, will talk about their time on the show and what it was like being part of the world-changing series. We know that Baywatch wasn't a wonderful experience for everybody.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Season 2 - August 29 (Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 ending left fans with a significant reveal at the end that many have probably continued to think about since then. With Sauron now in the picture, the real battle for Middle-Earth can begin.

Season 2 promises to justify the series name, as the Rings of Power will truly take center stage as Sauron attempts to consolidate his power.

Terminator: Zero, Season 1 - August 29 (Netflix)

Decades after Arnold Schwarzenegger first said “I’ll be back” the Terminator franchise is still quite popular. This is even though few would argue that since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, none of the entries in the series have been particularly special. But if you’re looking for a fresh take on The Terminator and have a Netflix subscription, you'll want to check out Terminator: Zero.

Terminator: Zero is a Japanese anime adaptation of the franchise and it certainly gives Terminator a new look. The story looks to be very similar to what we've seen before. Somebody is trying to stop the future from happening and SkyNet enlists cyborg killing machines to stop them. However, the look and feel of the series are distinctly anime, and that may be enough to set this one apart, and above, other recent attempts.

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Back to School - August 29 (Max)

Two types of series that tend to do well on streaming are kids’ shows and baking competitions. Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale isn’t even the only attempt to bring these two concepts together, but it’s one of the few to get more than one season so it must be doing something right.

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Back to School will see teams of kids compete to raise money for their local libraries by putting on bake sales. Yvette Nicole Brown co-hosts with Cookie Monster in what is guaranteed to be a heartwarming time, and probably the best way to get your kid to watch The Great British Baking Show with you.

Kaos, Season 1 - August 29 (Netflix)

Some actors are so great at what they do, that it’s just fun to watch them do it, under any circumstances. Jeff Goldblum is one of those who has a distinctive style all his own, and if you enjoy his work, you’ll want to see what he’s doing next.

Kaos sees Jeff Goldblum as Zeus. he’s the king of the gods in a modern world that doesn’t believe and doesn’t care about him, and he’s really unhappy about it. It’s hard to guess how much more there is going on in the series than Goldblum simply being Goldblum, but honestly, that might be enough.

The Fall Guy Extended Cut - August 30 (Peacock)

The Fall Guy was one of those movies that critics seemed to enjoy, as did the theatrical audience that went to see it, but unfortunately, the film still struggled to find that audience at the box office. If you’re one of those people who skipped the movie in theaters but were curious about it, you’ll have a chance to see what others enjoyed so much as long as you have a Peacock subscription.

And even if you are somebody who saw The Fall Guy in theaters, you may still want to check the movie out streaming. Peacock is releasing both a theatrical cut and an extended cut so there will be a new version with 20 minutes of additional footage that may make the movie even better.

Kinds of Kindness- August 30 (Hulu)

The last time that director Yorhos Lathimos and actress Emma Stone got together they created Poor Things a movie had a pretty impressive night at the 2024 Academy Awards, especially for Stone who took home her second Best Actress Oscar.

In Kinds of Kindness Stone will just be part of the story, one member of an ensemble telling multiple stories. The movie makes its streaming debut on Hulu this week and is absolutely worth your time if you have the chance to give it your attention.

September is already looking like a strong month for streaming. Disney+ will debut Agatha: All Along. Apple TV+ will be the home for Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. There’s a lot of great content on the way as we say goodbye to summer.