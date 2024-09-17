New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 16-22)

New content on the best streaming services can be a case of feast and famine. Some weeks, to be honest, it can be difficult to fill a piece like this because the list of what’s new on Netflix or what’s upcoming on Hulu just isn’t that impressive. But some weeks there is no question that there is good stuff on the way, and this week is luckily one of those.

High profile new series are hitting virtually every streaming platform of note this week. We’re getting major new additions to popular franchises with both an upcoming Marvel series and an upcoming DC series both hitting within a day of each other. But if comic books aren’t your favorite, there’s still plenty more where that comes from.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story- September 19 (Netflix)

The first season of Netflix’s Monster told the story of Jeffrey Dahmer and would go on to be a top streaming series and be nominated for multiple Emmy Awards. The next limited series takes on the infamous story of Erik and Lyle Menendez, two brothers who murdered their parents, but claim they did so in self-defense.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Agatha All Along September 18 (Disney+)

The first Marvel series produced for Disney+ WandaVision is still one of the best reasons to have a Disney+ subscription that has thus far been produced. Part of that was due to the series’ unique production and style. Part of that was also due to a stellar supporting performance by Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Hahn now takes center stage in Agatha All Along. The new series following Harkness as she attempts to get her powers back by traveling the Witch’s Road.

(Image credit: HBO YouTube)

The Penguin - September 19 (Max)

It’s been two years since fans embraced the newest version of Batman on the big screen, and while we’re still waiting for news about The Batman 2, if you have a Max subscription there is at least a brand new series set in that world that will hopefully be almost as good. Colin Ferrell returns to his role from the film in The Penguin a story focused on one of the most famous members of Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Child Star - September 17 (Hulu)

The recent documentary Quiet On Set took a startling look at child stardom and the way that many children were taken advantage of. Child Star is a bit different in that it is a story told about that path from those who have walked it. Demi Lovato produced the new doc and interviewed many famous child stars from Drew Barrymore to Christina Ricci.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Frasier Season 2 September 19 (Paramount+)

It’s been 40 years since Kelsey Grammer first debuted as Dr. Frasier Crane on the sitcom Cheers. After that show ended Frasier got his own spinoff, which became a hit in its own right. Now that spinoff has its own spinoff which you can see with a Paramount+ subscription. The series is now in its second season. The new season promises numerous guest stars from Frasier’s past including Perri Gilpin returning as Roz.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s a solid week of content, and since most of these series will be dropping weekly, it will probably keep fans engaged for quite some time. Of course, with summer, and September, coming to an end, we can likely look forward to lots of fun spooky content as we move toward Halloween.