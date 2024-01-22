New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Jan 22-28)

January rolls on and so do the various streaming services. Streaming has become a dominant force in media, and with theatrical film releases being harder to come by than usual this month, there's even more reason to stay home and fire up your app of choice. Whatever you like to watch, this week it is probably here for you.

From dramatic movies to animated action to heartwarming reality TV, there are some great shows worth watching this week on most of the major streaming platforms. Here are some of the highlights over the next seven days.

What's On Netflix

Not Quite Narwhal, Season 2 January 22

Based on the absolutely lovely children's book of the same name, Not Quite Narwhal follows Kelp, a unicorn that was raised by narwhals, and always believed he was one. The Dreamworks animated series released its first season only a few months back, but kids (and parents) who were fans won't have to wait any longer as Season 2 is set to hit Netflix this week. It looks to be equally adorable.

Queer Eye, Season 8 January 24

If you can watch an episode of Queer Eye without tearing up then you might not have a soul and there just isn't anything to be done for you. The Fab 5 are back for Season 8. The new season remains in New Orleans, the home of the previous season, and introduces us to six new heroes in need of a new look and a new outlook. It's a shortened season and ultimately feels like it's Season 7 Part Two, rather than a whole new thing, but more Queer Eye is always better. Now if I could just get Tan to take me shopping.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution January 25

Masters of the Universe: Revelations was a unique take on the classic He-Man cartoon in the 1980s. Rather than being a straight reboot, Revelations worked as a sequel, picking up the adventure where that show left off. Kevin Smith's take on the series made some choices that were controversial among someHe-Man fans, but Netflix apparently liked it, as we're now getting the follow-up Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Five episodes are arriving this week. The previous series was 10 episodes and released in two parts, and while it hasn't been confirmed that's the case here, it seems likely.

What's On Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - January 23

Percy Jackson has been a fun addition to the library for Disney+ subscribers. The Rick Riordan book really lends itself well to an episodic structure, and the series is accessible for almost all ages, without losing its action and excitement. The penultimate episode of The Lightning Thief will see Percy and friends finally descend into the Underworld on the hunt for both the Master Bolt and Percy's mother. I'm already hoping that the end of this story comes with a confirmation that the next book is getting adapted.

A Real Bug’s Life - January 24

Pixar's second animated feature A Bug's Life was a successful film, but it never got a sequel and hasn't become a franchise in the way that other Pixar movies have. However, it has become an inspiration for a new National Geographic series. A Real Bug's Life boasts new filming techniques and a humorous look at the insect kingdom by narrator Awkwafina. This one looks at how bugs actually live. It will be less animated, but it looks just as beautiful.

What's On Paramount+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), Season 3 - January 24

One of the great things about streaming platforms is that it makes older TV and movies that were once harder to find, easier to see. If you're of a certain age, then the original animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the definitive version of the characters. The first two seasons of the show were already available to Paramount+ subscribers but now fans waiting for the rest get a new content drop as Season 3 arrives on the service.

What's On Prime Video

Expats January 26

Based on the novel by Janice Y. K. Lee, The Expats is one of the more anticipated upcoming book adaptations in 2024. The series stars Nicole Kidman as one of three American expatriates living in Hong Kong who found themselves bound together by tragedy. This one looks like it will be emotionally powerful, so keep the box of tissues close. The series is directed by LuLu Wang, the director of The Farewell.

What's On Peacock

WWE Royal Rumble - January 27

Peacock is the home of WWE and one of the biggest events of the year is happening this week. WWE fans know that with the start of a new year comes the beginning of the Road to Wrestlemania. The Royal Rumble is always one of the year's top spectacles as 30 men and 30 women (in separate matches) vie for a shot at their respective championships. Fans have expectations of what will happen at WrestleMania 40 this year, but sometimes the Rumble surprises us.

What's On Apple TV+

Masters of the Air - January 26

A World War II story that includes Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks as producers has a high bar of quality to clear. Masters of the Air certainly looks cut from the same cloth as Band of Brothers or The Pacific, but this story, which includes Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan in its incredible cast, follows pilots fighting in the European theater. The first two episodes arrive on the Masters of the Air release date with the rest of the episodes dropping weekly.

Of course, these are just some of the highlights of what series are coming this week. For a complete look at what's arriving on some of the top streaming platforms, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix, as well as the complete list of what's coming to Disney+ in January. You can also check out everything new on Hulu. Next week will see us hit the end of the month, which means a lot of licensed content will be disappearing from streamers. If there's something you've been putting off watching, you may not want to wait much longer.