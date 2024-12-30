New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 30 - January 5)

The end of 2024 is here, which means the 2025 TV schedule and upcoming movies lineup are kicking off in earnest. It’s a pretty standard monthly tradition at this point that the first of the month brings a massive shift in content on many of the best streaming services as countless movies and shows leave one platform, only to be replaced by a slew of new material, at least usually. However, with the end of not just the month, but the entire year, that issue appears to be even more significant.

January is a big month for streaming, and the big releases arrive almost immediately, with some of Netflix's big premieres making a huge wave in live television. As far as what’s upcoming on Disney+ or what’s on the way for other streaming platforms, there’s plenty to get you through the end of the year and celebrating 2025 in style. Strap in.

Skeleton Crew, Episode 6 - December 31 (Disney+)

There are no bad weeks to have a Disney+ subscription these days, because every week brings a new episode of the youth-friendly adventure series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Following last week’s sudden but inevitable betrayal, fans have a lot of questions that will hopefully be answered when the new episode drops on New Year’s Eve, with plenty of time to enjoy it before the ball drops.

New Year’s Eve Broadcasts - December 31 (Paramount+, Max)

And speaking of It’s New Year’s Eve this week which means a global celebration as the new year arrives. Broadcasting the midnight celebration is always a big deal and this year you can watch some of the festivities streaming as well. New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, is one of the more popular shows of the year, and it can be streamed live with a Max subscription.

If country music is more your speed and you have a Paramount+ subscription then you can enjoy Jack Daniel's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

WWE Archive - January 1 (Netflix)

WWE made waves when it signed a deal to bring its flagship series, Raw, live to Netflix. While the first episode of the long running series won’t debut until next week, a collection of additional WWE archival material, including past episodes of Raw and other weekly shows and premium live events will drop on the platform on the first in order to get old fans, and maybe some new ones, up to speed before things really get rolling next Monday.

AEW - January 1 (Max)

Not to be outdone by WWE, the other major American wrestling promotion, AEW, will also be making the jump to streaming beginning in January. The promotion’s regular Wednesday night show AEW Dynamite will stream live with a Max subscription on January 1 and five classic events from 2019 will also be made available. AEW Collision will also begin weekly livestreams on Saturday January 4.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - January 3 (Netflix)

The last time that a Wallace & Gromit movie came out in theaters, it won the Academy Award for best Animated Feature, so movie fans will want to take not of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. The new film debuts on Netflix this week but it already has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes so this is another great piece of stop motion animation that will be worth checking out.

Thw 2025 Golden Globes - January 5 (Paramount+)

Awards season gets underway this Sunday with this year's Golden Globes, which will be streamed live on Paramount+. Its ability to predict the Oscars is questionable at best, but it marks Hollywood’s first big night to celebrate everyone's favorite movies and TV series from the previous year.

If the first few days of 2025 are any indication of what the year has in store for us, it’s going to be a very good year indeed.