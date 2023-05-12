Nimona: What We Know So Far About The Upcoming Netflix Movie

There are so many awesome animated movies coming out in the next year, from the latest Pixar films like Elemental, to Disney releasing some new ones too, such as Wish. Oftentimes, we look at movies that are released in theaters, but today, we’re going to be focusing on a streaming release – specifically the Netflix movie, Nimona.

The film itself has been in production hell for some time, getting picked up by studios and dropped, but now, we have enough information to finally talk for real about it. Let’s get into what we know so far about Nimona on Netflix, and when you’ll be able to see it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the time of this writing, in May 2023, Nimona is set to be released at some point in summer 2023. There hasn’t been an exact release date yet for the distribution to the general public. It will be released at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 14th for attendees, according to The Wrap , and will come out on Netflix at some other point this summer.

This is great news, and it's going to be an awesome addition to the 2023 movie release schedule . As mentioned, those making Ninoma have gone through a great deal in order to get it done, because it's been passed from studio to studio.

According to Variety, the film was originally was going to be produced by Blue Sky Studios, a subsidiary of 20th Century Fox, but after The Walt Disney Company acquired Fox, the film was delayed and then inevitably cancelled when Blue Sky shut down, per Deadline . Many of the staff members of Blue Sky admitted that they felt it was shut down due to the LGBTQ+ themes that were present throughout the film, according to Business Insider, but the company never commented on this.

Either way, it’s still great to see that this film is back on track and that Netflix will make sure it is seen by the public. I can’t wait to watch. The creator of the graphic novel that the movie is based on, ND Stevenson, spoke out about it on Twitter when it was announced that Netflix was taking it:

Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘

Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang And More Will Star

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If you were wondering who is going to be starring in this upcoming animated adaptation, we have a few of the cast members confirmed, along with who they are going to play – as well as some that have unknown roles right now.

First up is Chloë Grace Moretz, who is going to be playing the titular Nimona, a shapeshifter and the protagonist of the story. Moretz has done a plethora of amazing films and television shows that you might have seen her in, such as The Amityville Horror, Desperate Housewives, the hilarious 30 Rock , If I Stay, the Amazon Prime television show , The Peripheral and so many more, so hearing her in a voice role again will be awesome.

Riz Ahmed will be playing Ballister Blackheart, the person who travels on this adventure with Nimona, and a former knight. Ahmed has been in many films before such as Rogue One of the Star Wars franchise, Jason Bourne, Venom and more, and even received critical acclaim for his lead role in Sound of Metal , which got him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Besides this, he’s also a member of the Swet Shop Boys as a rapper and has worked on several hip hop albums. He also was a part of the television show, Girls.

Eugene Lee Yang is going to be voicing Ambrosius Goldenloin, another knight that has an important role within the story. Yang is primarily known for being a co-founder of the popular online media group, The Try Guys, but has since worked in several areas of entertainment, including the Behind the Try documentary, as well as a voice role in Star Wars: Visions Season 2.

Other actors who have been confirmed for a voice role in the film include Frances Conroy, Indya Moore, Beck Bennett, RuPaul Charles, Julio Torres, Lorraine Toussaint and Sarah Sherman, all in undisclosed roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. I can’t wait to hear how incredible they all are in their roles here.

The Film Will Be Based On The Graphic Novel Of The Same Name

(Image credit: Quill Tree Books)

If you were wondering what on Earth this movie could be about, we got you covered. Nimona is based on the graphic novel of the same name, created by ND Stevenson. The movie follows Nimona, a shapeshifter who is the key to helping a knight clear his name when he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

However, a wrench is thrown in his plans when he realizes that Nimona might be a monster that he has to kill, and it's all set against the backdrop of a strange futuristic medieval world.

I’m always down for a good medieval tale, but throw in a super-cool sounding premise like this, in an animated world that features a medieval tale that looks almost futuristic? I’m eager to see how that is going to be brought to the screen.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Are Co-Directing

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane are set to co-direct Nimona. Originally, the film was going to be directed by Patrick Osborne, but eventually these two signed on to direct the film that we will all be seeing on Netflix when it premieres.

The duo has worked together before, specifically on Spies in Disguise, one of the last Blue Sky movies and honestly, a very underrated one in comparison to some of their bigger films, such as Rio or the Ice Age franchise. They’ve also worked on projects individually as well, such as Bruno working on the Ice Age movies, The Peanuts Movie, and several other Blue Sky Studios productions.

Quane actually worked on the Disney movie, Enchanted before he ended up switching studios and working on other films such as 9 and Arthur Christmas, a great movie about Santa Claus . I can’t wait to see these two come together for a movie like this.

Marc Haimes Wrote The Script

(Image credit: Netflix)

Last but not least, we can confirm that Marc Haims is responsible for the script of Nimona, according to The Hollywood Reporter article above regarding the initial announcement of the film.

Haimes previously worked on films such as Kubo and the Two Strings, as well as movies like Collateral, She’s the Man, Transformers and more as an executive producer. Now he’ll be bringing his writing to Nimona.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to this upcoming film? Can summer 2023 get here sooner, please?