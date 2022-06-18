North West Continues Giving Her Mom Grief As Kim Kardashian Opens Up About What Happened With The Christmas Card This Past Year

There’s always one headstrong kid in every family, am I right? For the Kardashian-Wests, that someone always seems to be North West. The eldest of four youngin’s is known to follow the beat of her own drum, so to speak, even if her own cousin has to call her out for certain hijinks sometimes. Nevertheless, she apparently continues to give her mom grief in other ways as Kim Kardashian opens up about what happened with their Christmas card this past year.

As it turns out, family photo day is just as annoying to the 9-year-old as it was for me (and probably many others with multiple siblings) while growing up. The Season 1 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians (opens in new tab) began streaming on June 16 and, in it, the show took some time away from Tristan Thompson’s bombshell pregnancy scandal coming to light to showcase lighter fare. Namely, Kim Kardashian was in the midst of wrangling all of her kids – North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm – for a matching pajama Christmas photoshoot. Of course, there were tears, pouts and most of the kiddos running amok at Kardashian’s feet while she vogued for the cameras. In a confessional, the reality star revealed:

You could never predict what our Christmas card is going to be like because it's just so stressful. They always cry. Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger. It's days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s a lot. It's just a lot being a mom.

See! Kim Kardashian is just like any other normal mom in America… who needs the occasional break from the joys of child-rearing. Personally, though, I feel more for North West here. Flipping the bird seems like a totally honest reaction to a photoshoot that was obviously not about just kids.

With North West, it’s become abundantly clear that she’s all about trolling her famous mom and the reality behind their glamorous life. Even on Easter weekend, the Hulu star’s daughter made a crack at her about their organic, homegrown vegetable garden. And before that, Kim Kardashian had shared that the outspoken youngster has come up with an ingenious way to shade her in an argument. (Hint hint, it involves taking a dig at the SKIMS CEO’s famously barren mansion.)

The recent Christmas photo op, compete with disgruntled elementary school kids, is relatively peaceful compared to the rest of The Kardashians’ freshman finale. Khloé Kardashian finds out supposedly alongside the rest of the world about Tristan Thompson's third (known) time cheating. She described feeling humiliated by the situation happening yet again but ultimately, that she was rather numb and desensitized to it all at that point.

Kim Kardashian explained on the streamer that the Christmas family photo was just a way to bring in some “happy, joyful moments” amidst the dramatic turn of events for her sister. (I wouldn’t exactly say it was happy or joyful for North West, but her pouting expression to the cameras certainly was one for posterity.) Khloé Kardashian has since reacted to the hoopla of the episode herself, saying in one tweet that it was "tough" but that "there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is." She added in a different tweet:

Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVEJune 17, 2022 See more

As of yet, there’s no official release date for Season 2 of The Kardashians. But Hulu had confirmed previously that two seasons were indeed launching on the platform. It’s expected that the series might then address Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s very public social media feud that started up not long after the Christmas portrait. Said conflict was connected to North West’s TikTok use and Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Speaking of which, the SNL alum was seemingly lurking around the reality show’s set more than was previously believed, courtesy of the finale post-credit reveal.

That'll certainly something to look out for in new episodes but, right now, I'm mor fixated on the further antics of North West. Keep your eyes peeled for more shenanigans and, in case you missed Season 1 of The Kardashians (or West’s growing icon status), then check it out now, as it's streaming for those with a Hulu subscription.